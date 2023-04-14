Nintendo is bringing Splatoon 3 and The Legend of Zelda together for a special Splatfest event. The highly anticipated crossover celebrates the upcoming release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

Splatoon 3 x The Legend of Zelda Splatfest Release Date: May 5

The Splatfest is set to run from May 5 at 5pm PT through May 7 at 5pm PT. Players can register for the event early in-game and choose which team they’ll be fighting for: Wisdom, Power, or Courage, all parts of the Triforce.

Tricolor Turf War matches during The Splatoon x The Legend of #Zelda Splatfest will take place on a unique version of Scorch Gorge. Don’t miss your chance to try this triangular tribute! pic.twitter.com/7DrLzuvMpn — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) April 14, 2023

As part of this unique Splatfest, players will have the opportunity to choose their team based on one of the three iconic pieces of the Triforce: Power, Wisdom, or Courage. Representing the powerful Ganon, the wise Zelda, or the courageous Link, players will compete in online matches, proving their team’s worth and battling for Triforce supremacy.

The ink-fueled shooter is also bringing a slew of adorable features to this event. Players will be able to don Zelda-themed shirts that showcase their chosen Triforce allegiance. And for the pièce de résistance, the developers have created a special version of Scorch Gorge for a Tricolor Turf War that will truly immerse players in the world of Hyrule.

When viewed from above, this customized map resembles the iconic Triforce emblem, with its three stacked triangles representing Power, Wisdom, and Courage. This beautifull battleground will have players battling to the very last drop of ink, ensuring a thrilling and unforgettable experience.

In anticipation of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, this unique collaboration has fans buzzing with excitement.

Turf Wars are always exciting events for Splatoon 3 fans. Expect a variety of knock-down, drag-out matches as you rejoin Splatoon 3 for the latest competition. If it’s been a while, you might find a host of new updates ready for you.

