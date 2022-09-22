Splinter Cell Remake will have a story for the modern-day audience

Last year, Ubisoft announced that a remake of Splinter Cell was greenlit for development. Now, news has surfaced about the direction the company is taking for its story. Keep reading to learn more about Ubisoft’s plans for the Splinter Cell Remake’s story.

Splinter Cell is one of the most well-known stealth game franchises on the market, alongside its rival Metal Gear Solid. While Metal Gear Solid focused its stealth on camouflage, hiding out of sight or inside boxes, Splinter Cell focused on darkness. Most Splinter Cell games will have the player sneaking around in the shadows, with the iconic three green dots on your head. The first Splinter Cell came out in 2002 and was a massive success. Six games would follow it, the latest being Splinter Cell Blacklist back in 2013. No Splinter Cell game has come out since then. The closest thing we had to playing Splinter Cell again was Sam Fisher’s addition to Rainbow Six Siege. Sam Fisher, for those not familiar, is the main protagonist throughout the Splinter Cell series.

Not many details were revealed about the remake’s story during the initial announcement. However, a recent job posting on Ubisoft’s website helped shed some light on what to expect. In the job listing, Ubisoft said the following:

Using the first Splinter Cell game as our foundation we are rewriting and updating the story for a modern-day audience. We want to keep the spirit and themes of the original game while exploring our characters and the world to make them more authentic and believable.

As you can see, Ubisoft plans to use the first Splinter Cell game as the basis for this story. After that, they would rewrite it to attract the modern-day audience, aiming for a more authentic feeling story. This is understandable, as most, if not all, of the Splinter Cell games, had stories that were very much fantastical. Most of the stories felt like a spin-off of James Bond where he trades in his suit and martini for black overalls and night-vision goggles. As a fan of the series, I am very much looking forward to what the remake has to offer when it comes to the story. I just hope that they won’t change the iconic glowing green trifocal goggles.

