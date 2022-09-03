Competitive Portal FPS Splitgate Ends Development

Splitgate, the competitive “shooter with portals” will be ending development, announced developer 1047 Games.

On September 2, a blog entry titled “Important Announcement about Splitgate’s Future” was posted on the official Splitgate website. It read:

To our Splitgate fans,

We could not be here without your support. We pride ourselves on trying to be as community focused as possible. We strive to improve our game and build a better future for Splitgate because of the enthusiasm of our fans. Thank you.

Splitgate achieved a level of success that we could not have anticipated and that few indie games are fortunate to reach. That initial success brought an opportunity to turn what started as a college dorm dream project into a AAA game that could stand toe-to-toe with shooters from the biggest publishers in the industry. But this also meant that as we’ve brought on top-tier talent from across the industry, we’ve spent a lot of our time trying to rework old content and systems that were originally built by a handful of people.

We are, in a way, bailing water while also trying to keep everyone who bought a ticket to board our ship happy, while also trying to turn our boat into a rocket ship.

After careful consideration and much deliberation the 1047 Games team has determined that in order to build the game fans deserve – and to build it in a way that isn’t trying to retrofit and live operate an existing product – we are ending feature development of Splitgate.

We’re turning our attention away from iterative, smaller updates and going all-in to focus on a new game in the Splitgate universe which will present revolutionary, not evolutionary, changes to our game. It will be a shooter, it will have portals, and it will be built in Unreal Engine 5. Oh, and it will be free.

We understand many of you will be disappointed and have a lot of questions. We want to be clear that Splitgate will remain online as will your items and progression. In fact, we will roll out a new Battle Pass on September 15 – and it will be free to everyone as a thank you for playing Splitgate.

Game support will continue and there will be smaller updates and fixes to Splitgate, but the bulk of our focus will be on an entirely new shooter that we can’t wait to share with you.

This is a “see you soon” and not a “farewell”.

During an AMA on reddit by 1047 Games CEO and Splitgate Creator Ian Proulx, he mentioned that the team transitioned to working on the new title in early July, and can be expected on 2024 at the earliest.

The FAQ section on the official Splitgate website also gave more context as to how they came to this decision.

“We face a reality that we are trying to update, upgrade, and build for the future all at the same time. The best thing for the active community is to give them more people to play with and a game we feel is fully worthy of their fandom – every map, every skin, every moment of gameplay. To do that, we need to focus on the future of the Splitgate universe and deliver a game and a moment in time that no shooter fan will be able to ignore.”

The Splitgate servers will “remain open and supported,” without any plans of shutting down. Ideally, the servers will be up at least until the new title launches, according to the developers. While no features will no longer be added, new content will still be hitting the game with the upcoming Battle Pass. “We call it the Infinite Battle Pass because after you complete the initial 100 levels, you can continue to unlock levels and earn drops.” The game will also continue to receive bug fixes and quality of life improvements going forward.

Items, skins, characters, and progression will not carry over to the next game. “Skins won’t be able to transfer in the same way that you can’t peel the paint off your old house and apply it to the mansion you moved into.” However, they are planning to reward Splitgate players for their “efforts and time,” but the means of this is currently undecided.

Splitgate will also no longer release on the Epic Games Store, and Splitcoin, the game’s premium currency, can still be used in the in-game store which will continue to update and rotate.

No futher information was shared regarding the new 1047 Games title.

