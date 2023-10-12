SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is gearing up for its launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. Here is everything you need to know about its release on the new platforms, including the release date, gameplay, story explorations, and other relevant details.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake Next Gen Release Date: October 16, 2023

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, developed by the team at Purple Lamp Studios, was released on Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on January 31, 2023, and is slated for a subsequent release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S on October 16, 2023. Now, for those unfamiliar with SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake, here are its gameplay and story details.

Gameplay

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake is a game that places players in a third-person platformer environment, ensuring an adventurous blend of exploration, battling various foes, and solving puzzles across different levels. Every level unfolds in a distinct Wishworld, presenting its own set of challenges and themes. Players navigate through these levels, taking control of the iconic character SpongeBob, and making use of a variety of abilities to overcome obstacles and opponents.

A noteworthy gameplay feature involves distinctive costumes available in each Wishworld. These aren’t merely for visual enjoyment – every costume bestows upon SpongeBob unique abilities that are crucial for tackling the challenges and adversaries specific to each world. The gameplay, therefore, demands players to continually adjust their strategies as they navigate through differing environments and face varied challenges.

Story

The story woven through SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake introduces players to a novel journey wherein the beloved characters SpongeBob and Patrick traverse through whimsical Wishworlds. The journey through these worlds, each with their unique narrative and challenges, is initiated to revert Bikini Bottom back to its peaceful state. The adventure takes a spin when SpongeBob, unintentionally creating a cosmic disturbance with Mermaid's Tears, transforms Patrick into a balloon and conjures several eclectic worlds. These worlds, such as the Wild West Jellyfish Fields and Halloween Rock Bottom, offer fresh narratives while preserving the beloved familiarity of the SpongeBob SquarePants universe.

In every world, players are greeted with unique story arcs and challenges, providing a diverse and engaging player experience that manages to intertwine novel content with the quintessential charm that fans associate with the SpongeBob SquarePants franchise.

Having already been launched on various platforms, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake has garnered positive feedback from its player base. The forthcoming releases on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S are set to bring the game into the hands of new players, offering enhanced gameplay and visuals that leverage the superior capabilities of the new generation consoles.

