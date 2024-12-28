When one heard the unassuming and friendly voice of Greg Gumbel, a sense of excitement permeated the living room. Our ears instinctively informed our brains that March Madness was imminent when the longtime CBS Sports broadcaster greeted the audience. He was not merely a conduit, though. Gumbel helped foster America's enthusiasm for the extravaganza we now know the NCAA Tournament to be.

Of course, his legacy extends well beyond one day of the year. Gumbel engaged sports fans for half a century, becoming one of the most respected individuals in the industry. He resonated with many people along the way, and they are now expressing their gratitude, love and deepest condolences.

Gumbel passed away at the age of 78 due to cancer. The reactions to the sad news should not come as a surprise. Apparently, the man was just as nice as he appeared on television.

People are mourning for Greg Gumbel

“I’m saddened to hear about the passing of longtime and legendary broadcaster and friend Greg Gumbel,” NBA and Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson posted on X. “Greg was an African-American pioneer. He spent over 50 years in sports broadcasting – as one of the first studio hosts and in the broadcast booth for the NFL, March Madness, and more. Cookie and I are praying for his wife Marcy, daughter Michelle, brother Bryant, and the entire Gumbel family during this difficult time.”

“This is so sad,” former Villanova basketball head coach and current CBS Sports analyst Jay Wright said. “Greg was amazing teammate-talented-unselfish- always working to make everyone else look good . He was so talented he made everything he did in TV look easy – but he was so well prepared ! Our prayers go out to Greg's Family. Our CBS Sports family is hurting.”

Gumbel's ability to connect with former athletes and coaches allowed him to remain a valuable play-by-play man and studio host for decades. Though, one cannot discount the huge impact he had on other professional broadcasters and journalists. Many of them viewed the three-time Emmy winner and Pat Summerall Award recipient as a shining example of how to conduct oneself both on and off the camera.

“Whenever a person has said to me that you have to be cutthroat-at-all-costs to make it to the top of the sports broadcasting world then I know they'd never met Greg Gumbel,” ESPN's Ryan McGee posted. “What a pro. And a pro who loved his life.”

“There was no kinder person in Sports television than Greg Gumbel,” longtime NFL sideline reporter Michele Tafoya shared on X. “How fortunate I was to have worked with him while I did at CBS. What a loss. Rest easy, Greg. Thank you for all the great moments you provided the viewers — and your colleagues.”

Gumbel's contributions will not be forgotten

Greg Gumbel, the older brother of “Real Sports” host Bryant Gumbel, will be earnestly missed. Fans will cherish his unfailing ability to cover the action without ever overshadowing it. His soft, yet confident manner of speaking will come rushing back in a gust of nostalgia whenever the music hits for “Selection Sunday,” or when an old NFL game is being discussed.

He has left an indelible mark in the business, one that many others will keep striving to emulate. Rest In Peace, Mr. Gumbel.