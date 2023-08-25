Spring Breakers director Harmony Korine has made an eye-opening claim regarding Steven Spielberg and the Call of Duty video game franchise.

Speaking to GQ, Korine spoke about his new studio, Edglrd. The studio is attempting to make films that are experienced like a video game, and this is something Korine spoke about extensively.

“We're trying to gameify movies,” he said. “What we're trying to do is to build some mechanism that allows people to interface with the footage and basically remix, or make their own, films.”

Then came his bold claim. He said that “you could look at the Call of Duty trailer now, and it looks better than anything that Spielberg's ever done.”

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

This is an extremely bold claim. Steven Spielberg is the director behind some of the biggest films ever. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, and the Indiana Jones franchise (the first four entries) are just a few of his credits. Spielberg has also made some visuually-stunning dramas including Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and the new West Side Story adaptation.

Maybe if Korine was strictly speaking about Ready Player One, his Spielberg-Call of Duty claim would hold more weight.

Harmony Korine got his start by writing Kids — the 1995 drama that followed a group of teenagers in New York City. His biggest project was Spring Breakers for A24. The film followed a group of college girls who go on spring break in St. Petersburg, Florida, and encounter a drug dealer (played by James Franco). Spring Breakers was a commercial success, grossing over $31 million on a $5 budget.