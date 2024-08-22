The man who served as the soundtrack for many of the San Antonio Spurs' glory years is stepping down after 21 years. Television play-by-play broadcaster Bill Land announces his retirement ahead of the 2024-2025 campaign. Toward the beginning of last season, Land revealed that he'd been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a rare blood cancer, though he still called most Silver and Black games, including many on the road, for the duration of the year.

Land has filled a prominent role on Spurs broadcasts since 2003 and took over as lead play-by-play officially and permanently in 2008. San Antonio won its second NBA championship in 2003, before winning three more in 2005, 2007, and 2014.

Bill Land's legacy parallels that of the Spurs

When the Spurs missed the playoffs in 2020, it marked the first team the organization had done so since 1997. Land's trademark “OH MAMA!” calls accompanied fans through countless memorable moments throughout that run. Because Tony Parker joined the Spurs in 2001 and Manu Ginobili arrived in 2002, Land brought the best years of the franchise's famed “Big 3,” when you include Tim Duncan, to televisions across Greater San Antonio and the region on Bally Sports Southwest (Fox Sports Southwest for most of that time) and on local affiliates that aired broadcasts produced by Spurs Sports & Entertainment.

A DeKalb, Illinois native, Land's tenure also covered Kawhi Leonard's seven years in the Alamo City; the Spurs' 50th anniversary season, including an attendance record-breaking game in the Alamodome in 2023; and the start of the Victor Wembanyama era last fall.

Land's award-winning career

In serving as the Spurs lead play-by-play announcer for over two decades, Land partnered with franchise legend Sean Elliott to form a beloved duo among the team's faithful.

“I am grateful and appreciative for the support from the entire Spurs organization as well as FOX Sports/Bally Sports,” Land said.

“I feel truly blessed to have had a dream job with the best production crew in the league and the best analyst in the NBA, Sean Elliott. As I move into the fourth quarter of my life, I want to thank everyone, especially Spurs fans, for their incredible support over the years and particularly this past year as I have battled cancer.”

Land's 50-year career started in 1974 in La Crosse, Wisconsin. His career highlights include serving as a TV sports anchor, radio host, and play-by-play announcer for the Texas Rangers, Tulsa Roughnecks, and various Southwest Conference/Big XII programs, while also serving as the play-by-play voice for Wichita State University, Oral Roberts University, and the University of Tulsa.

Land joined the Spurs broadcast team in 1990 as an occasional fill-in announcer on Home Sports Entertainment.

“Bill has been a core member of the Spurs family, not only for us but for the fans who listen to him each season,” Mike Kickirillo, Senior Director of Broadcasting for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said. “The pure joy and passion he brings to our games personalize the experience for all fans listening, and his iconic voice and character have cemented him in history among our beloved Spurs legends. We’ll be forever grateful to him for bringing over 20 years of dedication to our team and fans, and will miss his voice dearly.”

Land won a Lone Star Sports Emmy for his work on the Spurs return to action during the pandemic in 2020. He was inducted into the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Hall of Fame in 2021.

What's next for Land

This most recent June, Land underwent a stem cell transplant which has positively affected his diagnosis. A press release from the Spurs indicates Land plans to remain in the San Antonio area with his wife, Gayle, and spend time with his sons Taylor and Cooper and their families, travel, play golf, watch the Chicago Cubs, and keep a close eye on the Spurs.

Land’s final broadcast came this past April 15 in a Spurs blowout victory vs. the Detroit Pistons – 50 years to the day from his first day as a professional broadcaster – which occurred April 15, 1974.

The Spurs plan to honor Land at their home opener against the Houston Rockets on Saturday, October 26.