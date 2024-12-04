The San Antonio Spurs are looking to make a playoff run in the 2024-25 season. At 11-9, they have played well despite roster and coaching staff hurdles. The main challenge has been the absence of legendary head coach Gregg Popovich, who suffered a mild stroke on November 2, and hasn’t been available to lead them from the bench.

Despite Popovich’s absence, the Spurs have found a way to persevere under interim head coach Mitch Johnson. There is also Victor Wembanyama who has found instant success in his second season, and he’s quickly becoming the leader of one of the most storied franchises in basketball history. How fitting, seeing as how he’s one of the most transcendent prospects to enter the NBA since LeBron James or Kobe Bryant.

Sunday’s two-point victory over the Sacramento Kings was huge statement for a young team trying to make serious noise in the Western Conference. And Wembanyama recorded his third career triple-double with 34 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, as the San Antonio’s three-point shooting has become one of their biggest weapons.

While the Spurs have worked successfully to restore their deep bench that typifies the culture of the franchise, which has led to Popovich’s five NBA titles since he took over as head coach in 1996, the team has been exposed to certain flaws within their system.

Spurs’ shaky perimeter defense

There’s clearly no issue with the Spurs’ offense, as it has been impressive, of late. They are the second-worst unit in the NBA for opponent second-chance points which has been their undoing, but among the league’s best in blocks with 6.7 per game.

Johnson will need to emphasize the importance of contesting shots from behind the arc when the team faces Devin Booker and Kevin Durant in their NBA Cup matchup.

Is Victor Wembanyama the Spurs’ clutch option?

The Spurs can advance to the knockout stage of the NBA Cup with a win over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. That would hand them the West Group B over the Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, the Suns are going to make it difficult, which may lead to another close game down the stretch. In the Spurs’ win against the Kings, it appeared that Johnson put more reliance on veteran floor general Chris Paul to finish the job over Wembanyama.

Devin Vassell has quickly become more of the team’s X-Factor since his return from injury, as well. He and Paul sunk huge shots in the final three minutes to lead San Antonio, when Wembanyama wasn’t a factor.

Opposing teams will start to take notice, which could complicate fourth-quarter scenarios. If the pattern continues with Vassell, Paul or other members of the backcourt late in games, then teams could find new ways to break it down.

Gregg Popovich’s eventual return will be a turning point for Spurs

It remains uncertain if, or when Popovich’s return to the bench will happen. As great of a job that Johnson has done to this point, it cannot be debated that Popovich’s impact could provide the ultimate spark to this team.

For now, Wembanyama is the glue of this squad. But the key to the Spurs avoiding collapse in the West will be their resiliency.