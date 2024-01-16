The San Antonio Spurs visit the Boston Celtics as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The San Antonio Spurs hit the road to take on the Boston Celtics Wednesday night. This game will continue our NBA odds series as we hand out a Spurs-Celtics prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Spurs are 7-32 this season, and they have lost seven of their last 10 games, including their last two. The Spurs have already played the Celtics this season, and they lost by 33 points. Devin Vassell led the team with 22 points in the loss. Victor Wembanyama had 21 points, seven rebounds, and three assists. Keldon Johnson was absent for the game, though. San Antonio could be without Zach Collins for this game as he deals with an ankle injury.

The Celtics are the best team in the NBA record wise as they are 31-9. Boston has also won their last two games and seven of their last two. In their win against the Spurs earlier this season, Jayson Tatum put up 25 points. Jaylen Brown had 24 points, as well. The Celtics shot 53.7 percent from the field in the win and 35.7 percent from three. Brown sat out Monday's win against the Toronto Raptors with a knee injury, so his status for Wednesday is unclear.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Celtics Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +800

Boston Celtics: -15.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1350

Over: 237.5 (-110)

Under: 237.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Celtics

Time: 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, NBC Sports Boston

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread

The Spurs do not play well on the defensive end of the floor, and I expect that to continue in this game. This means the Spurs have to pick it up on offense. They did not have Keldon Johnson in their previous game against the Celtics, but he should be active in this game. With Keldon Johnson, the Spurs are a better team. Along with that, San Antonio will have Wembanyama and Vassell. If those three players can have a good game, the Spurs have a chance to cover the spread.

Why The Celtics Could Cover The Spread

The Celtics are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA. Boston scores 121.0 points per game, which is fifth-best in the NBA. The Celtics are also eighth in the NBA in three-point percentage. The Spurs allow the fifth-most points per game. Boston has already put up over 130 points on the Spurs this season, and I would not be surprised if it happened again in this game. If Boston can have another game like that, they will cover this spread.

The Celtics should easily put up 125+ points in this game. When they do that this season, they have a record of 13-2. Jaylen Brown may not be active in the game, but the rest of the Celtics' lineup is good to go. Boston should win this game on the offensive end of the court with ease.

Final Spurs-Celtics Prediction & Pick

One thing worth noting is the Celtics are undefeated at home. Their 19-0 home record is incredibly impressive. That should easily continue in this game. The Celtics are going to win this game, it just depends on if they can cover the spread. I am going to take them to cover this spread and blow out the Spurs.

Final Spurs-Celtics Prediction & Pick: Celtics -15.5 (-110), Over 237.5 (-110)