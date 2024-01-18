The San Antonio Spurs visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Spurs are 7-33 this season, and they have lost eight of their last 10 games. San Antonio has already played the Hornets this season, and they were able to win by 36 points. In that game, the Spurs put up 69 second-half points. Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 26 points and 11 rebounds. He did all that in just 20 minutes of playing time. As a team, the Spurs did a great job sharing the ball as they finished with 31 assists in the win. The Spurs shot over 50 percent from the field and 47.4 percent from three in that game.

The Hornets are 8-30 this season, and they have lost their last six games, and nine of their last 10. In their loss against the Spurs, LaMelo Ball led all scorers with 28 points. Charlotte was not good at shooting in the game, though. They shot just 36 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three. The Hornets made just 10 threes in the loss, with six of them coming from Ball and Terry Rozier. Brandon Miller did not play on Wednesday, and he is questionable for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Hornets Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +4 (-106)

Moneyline: +154

Charlotte Hornets: -4 (-114)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 236.5 (-110)

Under: 236.5 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Hornets

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Spurs are not a good team, but neither are the Hornets. Charlotte ranks 28th in points per game, 28th in field goal percentage, and they make the fifth-fewest shots in the NBA. San Antonio needs to play Charlotte the same way they did the first time just a week ago. If the Spurs can force Charlotte into bad shots, and contest their shots, they will be able to win this game on the road.

Wembanyama is going to be a factor in this game. He was able to put up a great game in just 20 minutes the first time around. If Wemby plays between 25-30 minutes, his stats will only get better. There is not a person on the Hornets that can truly guard him, so the Spurs need to take advantage of that. If Wemby gets going, the Hornets are in trouble.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread/Win

Charlotte only put up 99 points in their last game against the Spurs. However, that is a rare occurrence for San Antonio. The Spurs have allowed less than 110 points just eight times this season. In fact, San Antonio allows the fifth-most points per game in the NBA. The Hornets should not have the same struggles they did in the first matchup with the Spurs. It would not be surprising to see the Hornets put up 115+ points in this game. Seven of their eight wins have come when the Hornets have scored 115+ points, so if they get to that mark, the Hornets will win this game.

Final Spurs-Hornets Prediction & Pick

I am not sure how this game is going to turn out. Neither team is good, and it could make for a close game. However, I am going to take the Spurs to win this game straight up.

Final Spurs-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Spurs ML (+154)