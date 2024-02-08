The San Antonio Spurs visit the Orlando Magic as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Spurs are coming off a game against the Miami Heat, so they do not have to travel far to take on the Magic Thursday night. The Spurs hosted the Magic on January 31, but they lost by 10 points. In the loss, Devin Vassell led the team with 26 points. Jeremy Sochan finished with a double-double while Victor Wembanyama scored 21 points. As a team, the Spurs shot just 45.0 percent from the floor, and made only nine threes. San Antonio should have a healthy lineup for this game.

The Magic are coming off a blowout loss against the Miami Heat Tuesday night. That loss ended a three-game win streak. In their win over the Spurs on January 31, Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner combined for 45 points, 12 assists, and 17 rebounds. As a team, the Magic shot 47.7 percent from the field. However, Orlando made just seven threes in the win. Orlando will have a fully healthy lineup heading into this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Magic Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +370

Orlando Magic: -10.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -480

Over: 225 (-110)

Under: 225 (-110)

How to Watch Spurs vs. Magic

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, Bally Sports Florida

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Spurs Could Cover The Spread/Win

San Antonio needs to play well defensively. I would not expect them to score many points in this game, so it will be up to their defense. San Antonio allowed just 108 points to the Magic earlier this season, and it would not be surprising to see the Spurs do that again. If the Spurs can keep the Magic frustrated on offense, they will cover this spread.

The Magic are the fifth-lowest scoring team in the NBA. They do not score to much, and they rely on their defense. Because of their lack of scoring, the Spurs should be able to keep this game close throughout. If the Spurs can keep the Magic around their season average, they will cover the spread.

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread/Win

Orlando is one of the better defensive teams in the NBA. They allow the sixth-fewest points in the NBA, and they should be able to have a good game against the Spurs. San Antonio scored under 100 points against the Heat in the last game, and Miami is very similar to the Magic defensively. Because of this, it can be expected that the Magic hold the Spurs down in this game, as well. If the defense plays well, they will cover this spread.

The Magic have already held the Spurs to under 100 points once this season. In total, the Magic have held opponents under 100 points 14 times this season. They are 13-1 in those games. There is a very good chance the Magic keep the Spurs under 100 in this game. Orlando is 17-4 when allowing under 110 points, and there is a very good chance of that in this game. Orlando's defense will win them this game.

Final Spurs-Magic Prediction & Pick

On paper, the Magic should not have a problem winning this game. However, the spread is large, and I am not sure the Magic win this game by more than 10 points. For that reason, I am going to take the Spurs to cover.

Final Spurs-Magic Prediction & Pick: Spurs +10.5 (-110), Under 225 (-110)