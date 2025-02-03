The San Antonio Spurs are officially going all-in with Victor Wembanyama. On Sunday night, the Spurs flipped Zach Collins, Tre Jones and picks for a package including former Sacramento Kings guard De'Aaron Fox. Now, Fox will form one of the league's best duos with Wembanyama as the Spurs try to make a playoff push this season.

On Monday, the Spurs revealed what number Fox will wear for them, and it's a surprising one. Fox will be wearing No. 2 in San Antonio, a number that was last worn by former Spurs NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

Of course, Leonard and the Spurs didn't exactly part on the best terms, so it's no surprise that the number is open for anyone to pick up and sport. However, it will still be jarring to see anybody other than Leonard donning the No. 2 in silver and black.

No matter what number Fox is wearing, he will immediately be another star that the Spurs can pair next to Wembanyama as San Antonio looks to get back into the postseason. In a very crowded Western Conference, this move could be the difference between watching the playoffs at home and getting a chance to make a deep run.

De'Aaron Fox trade is franchise-changing for Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs seemed like they were still in the beginning stages of their rebuild around Victor Wembanyama, but they have accelerated that timeline in a massive way with the move to acquire De'Aaron Fox.

The Spurs have needed better guard play for years now, and they will be getting just that by making this move. Over the past couple of seasons, Fox has become one of the best guards in the NBA, especially on the offensive end.

There are a few reasons why the Fox-Wembanyama partnership works out so well on paper. The two of them can run a lethal two-man game, and Fox has the ability to get Wembanyama the ball in ways that most of Wembanyama's other teammates outside of Chris Paul haven't during his career.

Fox is also very explosive and athletic and can thrive in the open court. He will help the Spurs push the pace a little bit more and generate some easy buckets for them in transition. His ability to get downhill and attack the rim win the half court is something that the Spurs haven't really had and should open up the floor for everyone else around him.

Finally, Fox is one of the most clutch players in the NBA. At the end of games, Wembanyama has struggled at times to generate good looks for himself outside of just shooting over smaller defenders. Fox has no such trouble, consistently getting to his spots and knocking down shots. If he can keep that up in San Antonio, the Spurs will be a force in the West very soon.