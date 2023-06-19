Victor Wembanyama is already becoming a legend to San Antonio Spurs fans. The most anticipated prospect in NBA history already signed autographs with Metropolitans 92 jerseys up until the LNB Finals. Although, a new piece of Spurs memorabilia may have just been gifted to the luckiest fan.

The upcoming rookie kept his star-level composure in front of fans despite getting swept in the LNB Finals. He continued to meet the spectators who were there for him and signed autographs. A fan was even lucky enough to have thrown a Spurs jersey and have Victor Wembanyama sign it.

Victor Wembanyama already signing Spurs jerseys with his name on them 👀 (via nbaphilippines/TT)pic.twitter.com/Le3hSI5miv — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) June 19, 2023

June 22 is still far but basketball fans know that the Spurs should take Wembanyama with the number one overall pick. Other great options are on the board for San Antonio like Scoot Henderson and Brandon Miller but none of them compare to this generational talent.

The 7-foot-3 19-year-old helped Metropolitans 92 reach the LNB Finals. He also won the LNB MVP award which was fittingly handed over to him by fellow French star Rudy Gobert. Aside from that, Victor Wembanyama is the best scorer, defender, and young player in Pro A. He is entering the NBA Draft with a lot of accolades at the professional level.

However, their final loss to AS Monaco proves that Wemby still needs to polish up his work. Getting swept may not be the most ideal way for the young star to end his French professional career but there are greener pastures ahead. Greg Popovich will lead him into stardom like what he did with Tim Duncan and David Robinson.