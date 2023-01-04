By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

For years, San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has cultivated an image of himself being a tough, hard-nosed coach who urges his players to bring some “nasty” with them on the court. Part of Popovich’s persona is his sometimes contentious relationship with some members of the media, and oftentimes, his prickly disposition during interviews leads to some unintentional hilarity.

Nonetheless, a fan may have tickled Gregg Popovich’s funny bone. In a surprising sight, Popovich let out a sly smile when a fan approached him on the street with such unbridled enthusiasm.

This fan ran into Gregg Popovich on the street 😅 (via neonmaninaction/TT) pic.twitter.com/TnlVVy47Z7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 4, 2023

It’s great to see Pop out and about, smiling and being all happy amid the Spurs’ rough circumstances on the court. After all, the Spurs’ play this season hasn’t given the legendary coach much reason to smile. Through 37 games, the Spurs have mustered a mere 12-25 record, good for second-worst in the Western Conference.

This has been such a precipitous fall from grace for a franchise that’s remained remarkably consistent as contenders for much of Gregg Popovich’s head coaching tenure.

Nevertheless, despite the Spurs’ on-court shortcomings this season, the future rewards may prove to be a significant spark of joy. Due to the Spurs’ descent towards the standings, they are now in better position to draft a franchise-altering talent a few months from now.

And if there’s anything Gregg Popovich knows, it’s that having the number one pick and using it to select a generational big man prospect (in Victor Wembanyama) is one of the best ways to turn a franchise’s fortunes around, having done so with Tim Duncan in 1997.