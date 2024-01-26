Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas believes that age must be considered when comparing Chet Holmgren to Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

On Wednesday evening, Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs hosted Chet Holmgren and the Oklahoma City Thunder in a battle of the two runaway favorites for the 2023-24 NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Wembanyama got the better of Holmgren from an individual statistics basis on Wednesday, but it was the Thunder who ultimately pulled away for a 140-114 blowout victory in the nationally televised affair against the Spurs.

Recently, former NBA player and current podcast Gilbert Arenas took to his own Gil's Arena Show podcast to offer an interesting perspective on the Rookie of the Year Debate, noting the increased age of Holmgren as compared to Wembaynama.

“At 21, we've seen what Chet [Holmgren] looks like, what the f*ck is [Victor Wembanyama] gonna look like at 21… They’re not even on the same planet right now, we’re just judging it because they’re both rookies,” said Arenas, per Clutchpoints on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

While Arenas may have slightly overexaggerated the one year and some change age difference between Wembaynama and Holmgren, the point remains that Holmgren is technically in his second NBA season, having been drafted in the 2022 NBA Draft but forced to miss the entirety of last year due to injury.

While Holmgren's efficiency might be slightly better than Wembanyama's at this stage, it's important to note that the Oklahoma City big man's shot quality is a lot higher in general due to the increased talent around him as compared to what Wembanyama has in San Antonio with the Spurs.