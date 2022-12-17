By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich didn’t want to make a prediction for the Argentina vs. France FIFA World Cup final, and so he dodged the question like a “politician.”

Ahead of the Spurs’ Saturday game against the Miami Heat, Coach Pop was asked which team he’ll be rooting for in the World Cup. After all, he has some sort of connection with the two nations, having coached two of the best ball players they ever produced in Tony Parker (France) and Manu Ginobili (Argentina).

It was certainly a tough choice for Popovich. After all, how can he choose one without offending the other? It’s just a no-win situation for him. With that, he avoided answering it in the most hilarious way possible.

“That’s a question I will dodge like a politician,” Popovich said, via Tom Orsborn of San Antonio Express-News. “You know they are good at that. They know how to dance around anything, so I am going to dance like they do.”

Leave it to Gregg Popovich to be funny and critical at the same time–we all see that shade at politicians, coach!

While Coach Pop refused to make his pick, it’s safe to assume he’ll tune in to watch the World Cup final on Sunday. After all, it’s one of the biggest games of the year and a showdown that pits two of the best football players in the world in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe. Who knows, Pop even might have a little bet going on with TP and Manu!