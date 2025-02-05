The San Antonio Spurs (21-26) will have their newly acquired star guard, De’Aaron Fox, available for Wednesday night’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks (23-27). They will tip off at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN, aiming to snap a two-game losing streak.

Fox was acquired by San Antonio in a three-team deal involving the Sacramento Kings and Chicago Bulls on Sunday night, first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. As part of the trade, the Spurs received Fox and Jordan McLaughlin, while the Kings landed Zach LaVine, Sidy Cissoko, three first-round picks (2025 CHA, 2027 SAS, 2031 MIN), and three second-round picks (2025 CHI, 2028 DEN, 2028 own back). The Bulls acquired Zach Collins, Tre Jones, Kevin Huerter, and their own 2025 pick via San Antonio.

De’Aaron Fox set to make Spurs debut vs. Hawks

With Fox cleared to play, Wednesday’s game marks the beginning of a new era for San Antonio, pairing him with sophomore sensation Victor Wembanyama. Fox is in the midst of another strong season, averaging 25 points, 6.1 assists, five rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 32.2% from three.

Fox last played in the Kings’ 144-110 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, finishing with 20 points, four rebounds, four assists, and a steal.

The Spurs have also listed McLaughlin as available for the matchup against the Hawks. The 28-year-old guard has seen limited minutes this season, averaging a career-low 6.8 minutes per game across 28 contests with Sacramento. He is averaging 1.9 points per game while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc.

Chris Paul, Charles Bassey receive injury updates

Wednesday’s game marks the second stop on San Antonio’s six-game road trip. Previously, the Spurs opened the stretch with a 128-109 loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night.

Center Charles Bassey suffered a left MCL sprain against Memphis and will miss Wednesday’s game after playing just seven minutes.

Veteran guard Chris Paul is questionable with a left index finger sprain, and the team will likely determine his final status closer to tip-off.

Paul, in his 20th NBA season, has played in 47 games, averaging 9.4 points, 8.2 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per contest while shooting 41.6% from the field and 36.2% from three. With Fox taking over as the team’s primary playmaker, Paul is expected to transition to a bench role for the remainder of the season.

The Spurs enter Wednesday’s matchup looking to integrate Fox into their system as they aim to climb the Western Conference standings.