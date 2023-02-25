San Antonio Spurs rookie Jeremy Sochan missed Thursday’s game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a quad injury. Unsurprisingly, without one of their best players, the Spurs lost to the Mavs in convincing fashion — the final score was 142-116 in favor of Dallas. So when the Spurs visit the Vivint Arena on Saturday night to play Lauri Markkanen, Jordan Clarkson, and the Utah Jazz, every Spurs fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Jeremy Sochan playing tonight vs. the Jazz?

Jeremy Sochan injury status vs. Jazz

The Spurs have Sochan listed as probable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Additionally, point guard Tre Jones (left foot soreness) is questionable to play for San Antonio, while Devin Vassell (left knee procedure) and Romeo Langford (left adductor soreness) will both sit out.

Sochan, 19, was selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft. He’s averaging 10.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.8 steals, and 0.5 blocks across 48 appearances this season (45 starts).

After struggling to score from the free-throw line early in the season, Sochan changed his form so he could shoot free throws one-handed, and it’s paid off for the rookie. Sochan’s current free-throw percentage is up to a respectable 69.3%, just a hair under 70%.

Don’t expect the Spurs to steal a win on the road against the Jazz on Saturday, regardless of if Sochan is in the lineup. After all, the Spurs own the second-worst road record in the NBA at 5-25. But with regard to the question, Is Jeremy Sochan playing tonight vs. the Jazz, the answer is probably.