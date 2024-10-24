The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks are set to play against one another in Dallas on Thursday night in their first game of the 2024-25 season. Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan shared a video on his Instagram Story late on Wednesday night of a fire alarm going off at what appears to be the Spurs' hotel they are staying at in Dallas. In the video, Sochan confirms it was a “false alarm” and also asks “what Mavs fan did this” in the caption of the original video, via Sochan's Instagram.

“D**n what Mavs fan did this before the first game of the season?” Sochan writes.

“It's a false alarm, too,” Sochan says in the next video on his Instagram Story. “They playing with us, man.”

It is not clear who pulled the fire alarm as of this story's writing. The Spurs are obviously hopeful that the incident will not impact their play on Thursday. Nevertheless, the fire alarm issue is certainly not how the Spurs envisioned their night before their first game of the season going.

Spurs-Mavericks game outlook

The game projects to be exciting. Chris Paul and Klay Thompson will make their debuts for their new teams. Victor Wembanyama is looking to take a step forward in his second NBA season. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are preparing for their second full season together as teammates.

The Mavericks and Spurs are mostly healthy heading into the game. San Antonio will be without Devin Vassell while Dante Exum is out for the Mavs. Both players will be missed, but the Mavericks and Spurs expect to have healthy rosters on Thursday aside from Vassell and Exum.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM EST in a clash between two Texas teams. The Spurs and Mavericks would love nothing more than to begin the new season with a victory.