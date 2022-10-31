The San Antonio Spurs shocked the basketball world on Friday night after they announced the release of former No. 12 overall pick Josh Primo. This unexpected development came without warning, and it was only later on that it was revealed that the 19-year-old’s release stemmed from his inappropriate actions toward a female Spurs employee.

Three days after his initial release and Primo has now officially cleared the waivers. This comes via NBA guru Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Former Spurs 12th pick Josh Primo has gone unclaimed on free agency waivers, per sources. He is owed $8.4M over the next two years. Primo was waived Friday after a former Spurs female employee alleged he indecently exposed himself to her.

As Shams reports, no team in the NBA has yet to claim Primo off the waiver wire. There is a lot of mystery surrounding his situation right now, and it is likely that several teams have already done their due diligence on the 6-foot-6 guard/forward. Despite his untapped potential, however, it is clear that these said teams have determined that at this point, the risks far outweigh the potential benefits of signing Primo to their squad.

Primo is likely going to find a new team somewhere down the road, but it seems that no franchise in the league is willing to touch him with a 10-foot pole at the moment. This is quite understandable considering the sensitive nature of his current situation.

Last season, as a rookie with the Spurs, Josh Primo put up averages of 5.8 points, 2.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 19.3 minutes per contest.