The San Antonio Spurs are flipping the script most people have on them prior to the season. Expected to be among the top contenders for the top pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, the Spurs are suddenly winning games. After beating the Indiana Pacers last Friday, the Spurs made sure that the Sixers will stay winless as they embarrassed James Harden and company in the City of Brotherly Love with a 114-105 road win Saturday.

Spurs forward Keldon Johnson was heard after the game wishing for a celebratory Philly cheesesteak while hilariously leading the team to a chant in the locker room.

There is a player in Spurs' locker room chanting "Philly cheese-steak! Philly cheese-steak!" I'll give you three guesses who it is but you should only need one. — Jeff McDonald (@JMcDonald_SAEN) October 23, 2022

Keldon Johnson deserves to have any kind of meal he wants after the performance he put up against the Sixers. Johnson scored 21 points and eight rebounds in 32 minutes of action. He was barely the only one who produced big numbers for the Spurs, though, with the likes of Devin Vassell, Tre Jones, and Jakob Poeltl all showing up to help San Antonio defy the odds. The Spurs also got a tremendous boost from their bench that outscored their Philly counterparts by a huge margin, 40-10.

While the season is still early and the sample size remains tiny, what the Spurs have been doing so far this season is impressive, to say the least. At the same time, winning games is obviously only going to hurt their chances of landing the No. 1 pick in next year’s draft AKA the ticket that would win them the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes.

In any case, look for the Spurs to try to extend their win streak this Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.