The San Antonio Spurs made a significant organizational shift with the recent acquisition of NBA All-Star De'Aaron Fox. However, the trade with the Sacramento Kings also meant the Spurs parted ways with three players who have left an indelible mark on the team: Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Sidy Cissoko. Interim head coach Mitchell Johnson took the opportunity to reflect on their contributions, taking ClutchPoints on what he described as a “long, winding road” of compliments.

Jones was credited for being a foundational builder of the young team's current culture.

“Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Sidy Cissoko played very, very integral parts of our program,” Johnson stated. “When you look at Tre in the four years that he has been here as a fabric of our team with the competitiveness and the drive and just being one of those connectors on and off the court.”

Collins kept a consistent positive attitude during recovery, a testament to his character and commitment. Those are qualities that will be missed in San Antonio according to Johnson.

“We got Zach Collins out for the year when he was injured and he was the best I've ever seen in anyone injecting a level of joy into a team while being injured,” complimented Johnson. “(Collins) was part of the team in a genuine way. There was no fake hustle or rah-rah. That's hard when you're with a team and you've been injured like that. It has been very fascinating and I'm happy to see him go from that to now being back as a rotational player and playing at the level he has been.”

Cissoko is still spinning in the trade cycle, having been rerouted from the Kings to the Washington Wizards in a separate deal. Johnson still showed appreciation for the 20-year-old's attitude over the years.

“Then when you talk about Sidy, who played a year in the G-League and is now a young player that looks like he is on the cusp of being in a rotation,” Johnson began. “Three players that have been such a big part of our program. I think sometimes when you are not there every day, there are certain guys that get a lot of ink, a lot of questions from (the media), as they should. (Victor Wembanyama, Chris Paul De'Aaron Fox) but those three guys (Jones, Collins, Sissoko) were big parts of our program.”

“I think there is a common sentiment between them and us about them in terms of we're sad to see them go. We're grateful for their time here and appreciative of everybody involved,” added Johnson. “I think if anything it's been a reflection of our program from top to bottom, from management and ownership, in the support we have here. So when you asked that question, I know I took you on a long windy road but that's something that I felt.”

The departure of Tre Jones, Zach Collins, and Sidy Cissoko marks the end of the rebuilding era but also highlights the team's culture and development. Johnson's reflections underscore not only their on-court contributions but also their invaluable roles in shaping the team's spirit and camaraderie. De'Aaron Fox should appreciate stepping into that Spurs family environment after years with the historically unsuccessful and chaotic Kings.