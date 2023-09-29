The San Antonio Spurs were one of the winners of the offseason as they acquired the No. 1 overall pick which they used on French phenom Victor Wembanyama. Even without any other moves, acquiring a generational talent gives them an A+ on their offseason report card. It's still going to be a season with growth pains though as the roster overall is nowhere near ready to contend. The Spurs continued to fill out their training camp roster this week with the addition of former Brooklyn Nets wing RaiQuan Gray on a training camp contract as per Keith Smith of Spotrac.

The San Antonio Spurs have signed RaiQuan Gray to a training camp deal, a league source told @spotrac. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) September 27, 2023

RaiQuan Gray's contract is likely an Exhibit 10 deal and he would be eligible to be signed to a two-way contract on the Spurs roster. Unfortunately for him, the Spurs already have all three of their two-way contract slots filled. That means Gray's likely destination is the G League with the Austin Spurs after training camp.

Gray was a rookie in the NBA last season when the Nets signed him to a two-way contract near the end of the regular season. Gray appeared in only one game for the Nets during which he put up 16 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while shooting 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

Gray was originally drafted by the Nets with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. He came to training camp with the Nets that season but was ultimately cut before the start of the regular season. He's been playing the past couple of years with the Long Island Nets in the G League.