Over the past few decades, the San Antonio Spurs have had one of the absolute best scouting teams in the NBA. The Spurs have been praised for finding diamonds in the rough and major contributors in the second round of the NBA Draft. The Spurs came into the 2023 NBA Draft with two picks and No. 1 and No. 44. The No. 1 pick was a no-brainer as the Spurs selected teenage sensation Victor Wembanyama. With their second round pick they selected Sidy Cissoko who played for the G League Ignite last season. While second round picks don’t often carry the contract security that first round picks do, the Spurs decided to sign Sidy Cissoko to a three-year contract as per Michael Scotto of Hoopshype.com

The San Antonio Spurs have signed No. 44 overall pick Sidy Cissoko to a three-year deal, league sources told @hoopshype. Cissoko is represented by @_tandemse and @YouFirstBasket. — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) July 27, 2023

A native of France, Sidy Cissoko had been playing professional basketball since he was 13-years-old. He participated in the 2022 Nike Hoop Summit and following that he announced his decision to play for the G League Ignite for the 2022-23 season. He became the first European player to sign with the Ignite. During his lone season with the Ignite, Cissoko was selected to participate at NBA All-Star Weekend as part of the Rising Stars Challenge.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In 28 games with the Ignite, Cissoko averaged 12.8 points per game, 2.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocked shots with splits of 45.7 percent shooting from the field, 30.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 64.5 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Although Sidy Cissoko is on a standard contract, it’s likely he sees a lot of time back in the G League this season, this time with the Austin Spurs, the Spurs affiliate.