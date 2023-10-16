Despite not making any major free agent moves or trades, the San Antonio Spurs can be considered the winner of the offseason simply by virtue of drafting Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. During the Spurs preseason so far, Wembanyama has looked every bit the generational talent they believed they were getting. Even so, building a championship contender around Wembanyama is going to require other talented players. The Spurs believe they have one of those players in Keldon Johnson. Johnson already remarked how he's got Wembanyama's back, and he's set to make his Spurs preseason debut after dealing with a hamstring injury as per Jeff McDonald of The San Antonio Express-News.

Keldon Johnson was originally selected by the Spurs with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. He's going to be entering his fifth season in the NBA and has improved every year he's been in the league. It's possible that he blossoms into a borderline All-Star caliber player as a running mate alongside Wembanyama.

This past season, Johnson put up a career year. He started all 63 games he played in at a little under 33 minutes per game. He averaged a career-high 22.0 points per game, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists with splits of 45.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.9 percent shooting from the three point line and 74.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

Johnson has become a fixture in the Spurs starting lineup during the 2020-21 season, his second in the NBA. He's only 23 years old and still has another level in his game he can reach.