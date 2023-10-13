The San Antonio Spurs surprised nobody when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. Considered a generational talent, and the frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year Award, Wembanyama is coming into this season with a ton of hype. But the Spurs may have struck gold with their second round pick in Sidy Cissoko. The Spurs front office has long been able to find gems in the second round and Cissoko may be the next. Unlike Victor Wembanyama, however, the Spurs are planning to start Sidy Cissoko in the G League and he's on board with those plans as per Tom Orsborn of The San Antonio Express-News.

Sidy Cissoko on Spurs’ plans to start him off in Austin: “I’m ready for that because I know at the beginning I won’t get 20 minutes with the first team already. And when we talked about the contract, we knew this was going to happen. It’s good.” pic.twitter.com/csvZsqoRE6 — Tom Orsborn (@tom_orsborn) October 12, 2023

Starting off in the G League should help Sidy Cissoko get acclimated to the NBA game as minutes probably won't be readily available on the Spurs this season. Cissoko was a highly talented prospect playing in Europe and he became the first European player to sign with the G League Ignite.

Cissoko played in NBA Summer League for the Spurs in Las Vegas and Sacramento. Over the course of seven games, he averaged 4.3 points per game, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 30 percent shooting from the field, 16.7 percent shooting from the three-point line and 58.8 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

In the Spurs first preseason game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Cissoko played only ten minutes and finished with a single rebound and two assists. Fans should expect to see plenty of Cissoko with the Austin Spurs this season.