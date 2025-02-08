The San Antonio Spurs just made an intriguing move with their frontcourt. As this franchise looks to get star center Victor Wembanyama into the Play-In for the first time, it is making a few win-now moves. Of course, the standout move before the trade deadline was a blockbuster deal for star point guard De'Aaron Fox. The former All-Star is already showing he's a terrific fit with his new team in just a few games.

However, San Antonio still has some flaws it is trying to address. One is having another physical presence in the frontcourt to help the team's middling rebounding rate. According to Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes, free agent center Bismack Biyombo and the Spurs have agreed to a ten-day contract. The former first-round pick last played for the Oklahoma City Thunder in early 2024.

Bismack Biyombo is the kind of player who can help the Spurs on and off the court

San Antonio entered the season with one of the top three youngest rosters in the NBA. Relying on the youth movement has allowed the Spurs to watch many of their young draft picks grow. That includes Wembanyama, who already looks like a top-10 player in the league as well as rookie Stephon Castle. However, this team is very thin up front.

While Victor is an imposing physical presence, he's only listed at 235 pounds and does not have a proper backup. At 6'9, 255 pounds, Bismack Biyombo has shown himself as a capable backup big. Most recently, with the Phoenix Suns, where he averaged around five points, five rebounds, and more than one block a game. Regardless of whether Biyombo is a part of the rotation, his presence and physicality will be a welcomed addition to the practice court.

San Antonio is currently 22-27 and two games out of the tenth seed. The Spurs have the 14th remaining strength of schedule in the NBA. While this team has a long way to go, the addition of De'Aron Fox indicates that this franchise is beginning to take that next step toward being a perennial playoff team.

Alongside its new point guard, this core of players has much growing up to do over the next few years. But they're not as far away as they look in the league standings right now.