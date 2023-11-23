Legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady expressed his support for Gregg Popovich's action Wednesday night during a Spurs vs Clippers game.

Count former NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady as fans of San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich's surprising decision to call out San Antonio fans Wednesday night against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller commented on a Bleacher Report Instagram post of Popovich asking the crowd to stop booing Leonard, saying “Love this.”

Some of Leonard's best moments in his basketball career happened during his time with Popovich and the Spurs, but the end of his tenure in San Antonio was controversial, to say the least. Nevertheless, that's not enough reason for Popovich to just let Spurs fans go after Leonard with a torrent of boos.

“Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play?” Popovich asked Spurs fans while Leonard was on the foul line. “It’s got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.”

Brady is known for his ultra-competitive nature during his playing days in the NFL, but even the future Hall of Famer QB is in agreement with Popovich's action.

For what it's worth, it did not seem as though Leonard was negatively affected by the booing. If anything, he probably was even fueled by it, as he torched the Spurs for 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama, who generated 22 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in San Antonio's 10th loss in a row, including the last two at the hands of the Clippers.