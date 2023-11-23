Count former NFL superstar quarterback Tom Brady as fans of San Antonio Spurs Gregg Popovich's surprising decision to call out San Antonio fans Wednesday night against Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers signal-caller commented on a Bleacher Report Instagram post of Popovich asking the crowd to stop booing Leonard, saying Love this.”

Some of Leonard's best moments in his basketball career happened during his time with Popovich and the Spurs, but the end of his tenure in San Antonio was controversial, to say the least. Nevertheless, that's not enough reason for Popovich to just let Spurs fans go after Leonard with a torrent of boos.

“Excuse me for a second. Can we stop all the booing and let these guys play?” Popovich asked Spurs fans while Leonard was on the foul line. “It’s got no class, it’s not who we are. Knock off the booing.”

RECOMMENDED
Spurs' Gregg Popovich holding a stop sign. Kawhi Leonard with fire in his eyes
Spurs' Gregg Popovich gets brutally honest on Kawhi Leonard boos: 'Don't poke the bear'

Angelo Guinhawa ·

Gregg Popovich of the Spurs as the Nick young meme
Spurs' Gregg Popovich hit with reality check amid surprise Kawhi Leonard request

Rexwell Villas ·

Spurs' Gregg Popovich as the woman in yellow, Kawhi Leonard as Kevin Hart, Spurs logo on the head of the other woman
Spurs fans stubbornly defies Gregg Popovich's Kawhi Leonard plea

Hector Ledesma ·

Brady is known for his ultra-competitive nature during his playing days in the NFL, but even the future Hall of Famer QB is in agreement with Popovich's action.

For what it's worth, it did not seem as though Leonard was negatively affected by the booing. If anything, he probably was even fueled by it, as he torched the Spurs for 26 points on 10-for-17 shooting from the field and 4-for-4 from the free-throw line. The Spurs were led by Victor Wembanyama, who generated 22 points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks in San Antonio's 10th loss in a row, including the last two at the hands of the Clippers.