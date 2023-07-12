San Antonio Spurs' 2023 Draft No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama is setting some lofty goals ahead of his rookie season.

When asked on what would be a successful rookie year for him, Wembanyama told ESPN, “I've been looking into all the data of the past years, the past number one picks, and what impact they've had. I'm trying to be better than every guy before me.”

From a team perspective, Wembanyama also said in the interview he wants to have a “better record for my team than last year.”

"I'm trying to be better than every guy before me." Victor Wembanyama on his expectations compared to No. 1 picks before him

The 7-foot-5 center from France is not only the tallest player currently in the NBA, but he is also one of the most hyped prospects ahead of the draft in recent history. He already has huge expectations placed on him thanks to his incredible stature and talent. But now, he is only setting them higher.

Two of the best number one picks in recent memory include Zion Williamson and Paolo Banchero. Zion made the NBA All-Rookie First Team as a rookie with the New Orleans Pelicans, while Paolo Banchero earned the NBA Rookie of the Year award with the Orlando Magic.

While Victor Wembanyama won't make his season debut until October when the regular season begins, he gave fans a preview playing in two Summer League games. After a rough first outing versus the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama shined in a promising loss to the Portland Trail Blazers as he put up 27 points and 12 rebounds.

However, that would be Wembanyama's last appearance for the summer as it was announced he would be shut down for the remaining duration of the Summer League.