The NBA's media day has brought upon us some very hilarious moments over the years. Perhaps the most iconic media day moment in history is Kawhi Leonard bursting into laughter back in 2018. Over the past few seasons, Jimmy Butler went into the proceedings with eccentric looks, stealing the show in the process. Now, it's Victor Wembanyama and Chris Paul who stole the show during the San Antonio Spurs' pictorial on Monday.

No, Wembanyama and Paul did not say something particularly memorable nor did they channel their inner Butler by going into media day with a wild hairdo. No, the sight of the two new Spurs teammates provided quite the visual gag that had fans on social media in stitches.

Plenty of memes poking fun at the height disparity between Wembanyama and Paul made the rounds on X (formerly known as Twitter), as fans couldn't help but laugh at the 16-inch difference between them.

Some fans took the opportunity to compare Wembanyama and Paul to how women see men differently when their height is over and under 6'0″. Height indeed is one of the most common make-or-break standards in the modern dating scene, and it's laughable how on point this meme is in this regard.

Here are a few other jokes that make fun of the stunning difference in height between the two Spurs teammates.

Paul's height has always been in question; some wonder whether his listed height of 6'0″ is accurate given how small he tends to look alongside his peers. Meanwhile, Wembanyama keeps on growing; he's only 20 years of age, so it's not as if he has reached the point of his life where he's not going to get any taller.

But as much as their height difference must be seen to be believed, the chemistry between the two on the court will be a sight to behold. The Spurs definitely made the right choice in bringing Paul in as a stopgap option at point guard to aid in the development of Wembanyama on his way to being the most unstoppable player in the association.

Don't be too surprised if the Spurs play above expectations

The Spurs are a trendy dark-horse pick to make the playoffs this upcoming season, although it seems as though it might be a year too early for them in that respect. Chris Paul may not be the player he once was, but his court vision and elite playmaking remains — making him the perfect dance partner for Victor Wembanyama in point guard-center play actions.

Paul, despite being 39 years of age, will be an upgrade for the Spurs at the one. Tre Jones can push the pace and he is perhaps the most unselfish player in the NBA, but he cannot space the floor reliably well. Paul is a career 36.9 percent shooter from deep, and the threat of his midrange pull-up should open up a lot of scoring opportunities for Wembanyama in the two-man game.

It's clear that Paul is only keeping the point guard seat warm for, perhaps, Stephon Castle or someone else that the Spurs draft down the line. But Paul might be one of the best culture-setters in the history of the NBA. He has a reputation for turning his teams into a winning outfit, and perhaps he could do the same for the Spurs on his way out of the league.