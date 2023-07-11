The San Antonio Spurs have decided to shut down Victor Wembanyama for the rest of NBA Summer League. In regards to this decision, Colin Cowherd believes it is the prudent one to make, via The Herd.

"I totally agree with what the Spurs are doing… They're going to control this thing." — @ColinCowherd on San Antonio's decision to shut down Wemby for remainder of summer league pic.twitter.com/XCMbh5CvDF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) July 11, 2023

“Protect him [Victor Wembanyama], play him 55 games, try to play him as many times at home as you can…I do not believe Wemby should be playing 70 games, I don't think he should be playing 65 games…the Spurs are really good at this, they have done it over and over before and they are arguably the best team in the league with international players.”

Colin Cowherd believes the decision to shut down Victor Wembanyama for the rest of summer league is a predictor of things to come. He emphasizes that the Spurs just gave Gregg Popovich a new contract, and he will be running the show for the foreseeable future exactly how the Spurs always have; this means that they would not listen to anyone when dictating how they want to develop Wembanyama, and they will not be shy about trying to protect him either.

Not only is Wemby done for summer league, but Cowherd thinks the best thing for him will be to follow the same blueprint in the regular season. This suggests a significant amount of load management for Wemby and potentially sitting him on road trips in order to keep him fresh for home games in front of the San Antonio fans. The NBA might not like this approach, but the Spurs are definitely going to be careful with the future of their franchise, and keeping him off of the court as much as they believe is right might be the best thing for him until he is fully developed.