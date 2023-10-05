The transition to the NBA level isn't exactly the easiest one to maneuver for a 19-year old. They quickly have to figure out how to manage their time and finances in a way that sets them up for a prosperous future ahead. But for San Antonio Spurs prized rookie Victor Wembanyama, he has, thus far, found the leap to the NBA as something that's been very helpful and even freeing.

Speaking to reporters about the major change he's encountered thus far in his brief professional career, the Spurs youngster dropped a hilarious revelation about how much easier it has been for him to deal with life as an NBA player compared to when he was a member of the Metropolitans 92 by virtue of how there are fewer things for him to worry about.

“I gotta worry about a sh*t ton of less stuff. Last year, I wasn't just a player. I also was a GM,” Wembanyama said, per Josh Paredes of Fansided, via ClutchPoints Twitter. “I had to make sure that the floor was clean before we had practice, I had to make sure my teammates were lifting. I had to make sure of a whole lot of stuff. Now, I'm really more free.”

That, of course, isn't too surprising, given how valued he is by the Spurs organization. Victor Wembanyama, of course, is a generational prospect, a 7'4 big man who not only has limitless potential as a defender, but also as a shot creator off the bounce. So the Spurs' hopes of returning to title contention will hinge on the young Frenchman's development. Of course the Spurs organization will be taking care of their best asset to the best of their abilities.

“When I come in the morning, I know there's gonna be physios and coaches to take care of me, remind me of the hour of the day. So my mind is more at rest than last year,” Wembanyama added.

This is good news, as all Wembanyama has to worry about now is being the best version of himself. And for a 19-year old, that's already enough pressure as it is.