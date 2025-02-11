Following the San Antonio Spurs 131-121 victory vs. the Washington Wizards, Victor Wembanyama shared an amusing anecdote he overheard regarding his new teammate De'Aaron Fox.

In talking about the impact that the former All-Star is already having with the Spurs just four games in, Wemby departed from X's and O's and strategy. He started to chuckle as he revealed bits of a conversation he picked up on between two Wizards players.

“I even hear the opponents talking about it now,” the reigning Rookie of the Year said about how teams discuss guarding Fox.

“Some player from Washington was asked to pick him (Fox) up full court,” Wembanyama laughed again as he revealed what he'd heard. “De'Aaron draws the foul. He (the Wizards player) goes to his teammate, ‘He asked me to pick him up full court. Doesn't he know him?'”

The pool of reporters laughed in unison as Wemby wrapped his answer.

While the question the Washington player asked may have been theoretical, not having answers proved symbolic for the Wizards on a night Wemby scored 31 points, and Fox added 30.

Spurs' De'Aaron Fox bamboozles the Wizards in more ways than one

Fox shot 18 free throws in the win vs. the Wizards. An 82% shooter from the charity stripe, the eight-year veteran hit that percentage almost on the mark in Washington, D.C., by making 15.

“Just continue to get downhill. That's what you try to do,” the 2023 All-Star responded when asked about his frequent trips to the line.

In joining the Spurs in a mid-season trade, Fox adds experience to a core that doesn't have much of it. The team's most veteran players, Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes both arrived this past summer. They joined a squad whose most veteran core member is 24-year-old Devin Vassell. Wemby turned 21 in January, while Stephon Castle is 20. Their longest-tenured player is 25-year-old Keldon Johnson, who, though an important part of the rotation, seemingly always comes up when the Spurs are mentioned in trade talks.

Fox also adds scoring punch. Vassell is the only other player on the Spurs roster who could be considered a consistently very good NBA scorer. After averaging a career high 19.5 points per game last season, the former Florida State standout's scoring is down three points per game this season. Fox has averaged at least 25 points per contest in four of his last five seasons.

Against the Wizards, Fox put his scoring prowess and his savvy skills on display.

“I think all of their fouls were reach-in fouls so I think it was more so what they were doing than what I was doing,” the former Sacramento King said of Washington's defensive tendencies. “But if they're going to continue to do that, I'm going to continue to try to touch the paint, and good things will happen.”

Fox now has 20-plus points in three of his first four games with the Spurs. Only three other players have done that in the franchise's proud history: David Robinson, Terry Cummings ,and DeMar DeRozan.

It's safe to say Wizards defenders aren't the only opponents Fox is confounding to start the San Antonio portion of his career.