San Antonio Spurs talented big man Victor Wembanyama can practically do it all on the court. Even at his size, Wembanyama can defend multiple positions, make shots from way out in the perimeter and handle the rock in open space or in traffic. But there's one player in his eyes he believes to have the most complete array of moves in the entire NBA, and it's someone shorter than him by over a foot.

Over the NBA All-Star break, a number of players were asked by TNT about who they think has the “deepest bag” in the league. The likes of rookie Jared McCain of the Philadelphia 76ers, Brandon Miller of the Charlotte Hornets, Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons, Zach Edey of the Memphis Grizzlies and Wembanyama gave various answers. For the 7'3″ Spurs forward-center, the answer is none other than Dallas Mavericks 6'2″ point guard Kyrie Irving.

Wembanyama did not give a wild answer there, as Irving has long been regarded as arguably the best ball-handler in the history of the NBA.

But it's not just his mind-blowing ability to control the leather and put it wherever he wants to on the court even when covered by defenders that makes Irving such a fun player to watch. The former No. 1 NBA draft pick overall can also dazzle with his seemingly bottomless layup package. Making it even harder to stop is his shooting. Irving can make shots from anywhere on the floor. For one, the former Duke Blue Devils star is a career 39.5 percent 3-point shooter.

Wembanyama was also not the only one who picked Irving. His compatriot and Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly said Irving had the deepest bag in the league. Spurs point guard Stephon Castle also thinks so. Edey was on the same page, though, he did not answer as convincingly as the others.

Being in the same division as Dallas, Wembanyama surely has ample experience dealing with Irving. He can see more of the Mavs star before the end of the 2024-25 NBA regular season, as the Spurs and Dallas are scheduled to face off twice in March. So far this season, the Spurs have gone winless in two meetings with the Mavericks.