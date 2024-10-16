The San Antonio Spurs lost their preseason game versus the Miami Heat 120-117 on Tuesday. However, one of the biggest stories entering that game was Spurs star Victor Wembanyama filing a lawsuit against a Texas man for trying to profit off his name and likeness by selling “Wemby's World” merchandise. On Tuesday, last season's NBA Rookie of the Year filed a lawsuit against James T. Glodich for trying to. make money off his name and image.

Per reports, the lawsuit accused Glodich of “filing a trademark application for ‘El Wemby'-branded sweatshirts and T-shirts,” as reported by Daniela Ibarra for KSAT.

Moreover, Victor Wembanyama's lawsuit also accused the Texas man of “filing a trademark application for ‘Wemby's World'-branded clothing for retail purposes.”

The Spurs star files suit

Before the suit, the French big man's attorneys have also sent multiple cease-and-desist letters to Glodich, but he has not responded to any of them.

They also added that “the unauthorized use of Wembanyama's name, image, and likeness has injured the NBA star's reputation,” also claiming that by selling branded products, Glodich “profits from Wembanyama's popularity and misleads customers.”

Per the same report, the Spurs star's lawyers want Glodich “to stop selling Wembanyama-themed items and compensate [him] for damages.”

It's not difficult to understand why unscrupulous people would want to profit off the Olympian who led Team France to the gold medal game in the last Olympics, but ultimately fell to Stephen Curry's three-point barrage.

He is a legitimately generational prospect, a two-way monster who can score and defend on all three levels. Moreover, the fluidity of his game reminds of a taller Kevin Durant and Hakeem Olajuwon, if “Dream” ever shot threes on a high volume.

Defensively, he can slide his feet against the opponent's guards or wings, and he can shut down the paint, sort of like a leaner Anthony Davis.

The Spurs were wise to sign Chris Paul in the summer, hoping to unlock Wembanyama's game even further by pairing him with a point guard who can actually get him the ball.

Missing pieces

However, the 39-year-old Paul still wants a championship, and the young Spurs might not have enough talent around Victor Wembanyama to go on a deep playoff run. It's not impossible for the Spurs to trade CP3 before next year's deadline if an upgrade at point guard becomes available.

For instance, the Hawks might finally lower their asking price and allow the Spurs to get Trae Young, after they stopped their pursuit last September. Young is not a defender, sure, but Wemby behind him will clean up his mistakes.

Besides, Gregg Popovich might even turn Young into a respectable guard defender.

Moreover, the Hawks All-Star can pass, dribble, and shoot, drawing defenders away from Wemby. He also has significant playoff experience. Their two-man game might terrorize the league if a deal happens, but then maybe it won't. Who knows?