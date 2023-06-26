The San Antonio Spurs officially have a new franchise cornerstone after drafting phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick last Thursday. Wemby is easily the most hyped prospect since LeBron James and there will be very high expectations for him in Year One.

Although preseason basketball is still a few months away, Spurs fans can get excited because his home debut has now been revealed. Per Marc Spears, the big man will play on October 13th at the AT&T Center against Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat.

The last few days have been an absolute dream for Wembanyama, who flew to San Antonio, took some shots on the floor, and then even had dinner with a bunch of Spurs legends, including Coach Pop, David Robinson, and Tim Duncan. Wemby said he learned more about the NBA in one hour with the Hall of Famers than he has in his entire life. Sounds accurate.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

There is a serious belief that Victor Wembanyama can be the savior for this franchise, but in reality, it will be a while until they're actually contending again. While the likes of Keldon Johnson and Devin Vassell took significant steps in 2022-23, the Spurs still need more pieces to become a legitimate force in the Western Conference.

Nevertheless, there is a sense of excitement all across the city with Wemby now donning a San Antonio jersey. We're talking about a 7-foot-5 monster who handles and shoots the rock like a 6-foot-3 guard. It's insane.

October 13th. Mark the date on your calendar.