Did Victor Wembanyama predict that the San Antonio Spurs would land the No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft Lottery? Wembanyama, who ended up getting selected first overall in the 2023 NBA Draft by San Antonio, claims to have made that exact prediction.

“It wasn't a feeling, it was like a certainty,” Wembanyama said, via Bally Sports Southwest. “I just knew that the Spurs were going to get the first pick and I was gonna go to that franchise, to that city.”

He added that there is a video of the prediction that “will come out someday.” For now, all we have is Wembanyama's claim, but a video of the prediction would certainly be impressive.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Spurs fans could care less about whether or not Victor Wembanyama knew he was headed to San Antonio all along. They are just ecstatic that they earned the No. 1 pick in the lottery and the team drafted him. He's arguably the best prospect since LeBron James, and has a legitimate chance to become an NBA superstar.

Nevertheless, Wembanyama's claim has drawn comparisons to LeBron James, who's known for saying he knew certain things were going to happen after the fact. Many fans have called out LeBron for this, but Wembanyama can avoid backlash by providing proof with the video.

For now, Victor Wembanyama will prepare for the upcoming NBA Summer League. The summer league schedule was recently released and the Spurs' first game is scheduled for July 7th. If Wembanyama appears in that game, it will receive no shortage of attention.