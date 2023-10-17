Gregg Popovich takes every game in the San Antonio Spurs schedule seriously. Every matchup whether it falls in the NBA Preseason, in the 82 games, or the postseason has its function. The team looks all set and ready to go and the Victor Wembanyama-led squad has a lot in store. Specifically, they have huge plans to unveil their schematics and final rotation against the Houston Rockets in their upcoming showdown.

Gregg Popovich has been taking care of the Spurs system for the longest time. He treats the second-to-last NBA Preseason game as their dress rehearsal before diving into the grueling 82 games, per Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News. It just so happens that the Spurs will face the Rockets in this matchup.

So far, 14 players have seen time on the court for the Spurs. These are likely to get cut short with some players having more prominent roles in the rotation over others. But, staples like Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, and Jeremy Sochan are likely to be holdovers in this massive shakeup.

Currently, the Spurs have a single win and two losses in the NBA Preseason. One of those defeats came in the hands of the Rockets. San Antonio did not have Victor Wembanyama in that matchup but will likely get him back in this dress rehearsal of a game. All eyes will be on San Antonio as they try to finish off this campaign on a high note. What type of shakeups do you anticipate as the Spurs enter battle mode?