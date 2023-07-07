The nickname “Big Ticket” is already reserved for an NBA legend whose games became a hot commodity from the moment he entered the league. But if it wasn’t, then San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama would be a perfect fit for it.

Just as the real Big Ticket, Kevin Garnett, instantly made his team an attraction, Wembanyama is doing the same for the Spurs. One of the winningest franchises in basketball is rejuvenated by the French phenom that plays the game like no player previously has. The buzz around him already matches that of many NBA superstars — and it's only going to go up.

Wembanyama's official NBA debut is still months away but fans will get to see him play with the Spurs in the NBA 2K24 Summer League in Las Vegas. His games are already setting records in ticket sales. According to Vivid Seats, the average price for his first Summer League game is more than that of the average game from the Spurs' 2022-23 season.

The highest average ticket price for any Summer League game since Vivid Seats began tracking in 2015 🤑 pic.twitter.com/aZnbuaeBku — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) July 7, 2023

It should be noted that for Summer League, tickets are not purchased for one specific game. They are sold for each day of the tournament. Wembanyama plays at 9:00 PM EST after other games are played, with one of them including third overall pick Scoot Henderson facing off against fourth overall pick Amen Thompson. So, the price for the tickets is not entirely driven by Wemby and the Spurs. But it can be safely assumed that most people will be attending mostly or only to see him play.

Wemby and the Spurs will face the Charlotte Hornets and second overall pick Brandon Miller, who struggled in the exhibition Summer League games in California. San Antonio rosters another 2023 NBA Draft pick in Sidy Cissoko as well as other good, young players like Malaki Branham and Blake Wesley.

While Victor Wembanyama deals with a bizarre situation involving Britney Spears, he will also prepare to face NBA competition with the Spurs for the first time. The 19-year-old takes a lot of pride in representing the San Antonio franchise and should be eager to come out and play well in the exhibition matchup.