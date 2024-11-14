The San Antonio Spurs nearly finished last in the grueling Western Conference last season. However, the Spurs aren't a slouch by any means, especially when everyone witnessed the rise of Victor Wembanyama. There's no question that Wembanyama has exceeded all expectations after winning the NBA Rookie of the Year Award.

But while Wembanyama is indeed a franchise cornerstone, the Spurs front office needs to do their job in surrounding The Alien with the right pieces. During the offseason, the Spurs made some solid moves to address the issue. They signed up All-Star guard Chris Paul, who was their biggest signing. Furthermore, the Spurs were also able to pick up Harrison Barnes in a three-team blockbuster trade headlined by DeMar DeRozan.

With the Spurs getting some veteran presence to fast-track the development of their young core, the team still has plenty of work to do to build a playoff team. Let's take a look at three Spurs trade candidates at the start of the 2024-25 season.

Keldon Johnson was a first-round pick for the Spurs at the 2019 NBA Draft. While he was originally a starter, it seems that Gregg Popovich has decided to use Johnson as part of the second unit.

Make no mistake, Johnson is a capable NBA starter for any contender. However, it's just that the Spurs already have plenty of depth at the small forward position.

Given that the Spurs aren't exactly being an ideal situation for Johnson, this makes the 6-foot-5 wing out of Kentucky an enticing trade asset. Johnson should be on the radar of a handful of contenders, who need to shore up their wings. As a result, finding a trade partner should be possible.

To make matters more interesting, the Spurs are probably also on the lookout for any potential star that they can snatch before the trade deadline. Bringing a third star in San Antonio makes it possible for the franchise to make its return to the postseason, or at least a play-in spot. With Wembanyama proving to be the face of the Spurs franchise, surrounding him with stars as early as now would boost the franchise's championship hopes. In order to make that possible, throwing Johnson into the mix makes the idea more feasible.

It's safe to say that Zach Collins has been a polarizing figure for the Spurs fanbase. However, playing behind Wembanyama is quite a tall order. Collins has been tasked to be the Spurs' backup big. One of his upsides is his ability to stroke it from the perimeter. In fact, he is shooting a solid 50% from three-point land.

But while he can provide on the offensive end, it seems that Spurs fans are simply happy about his effort on the defensive end. Collins may not have a nice trade value, due to his shortcomings as a rim protector. However, it's his scoring that should make him a decent trade filler whenever the Spurs want to engage in a major trade.

Collins signed a two-year contract extension worth nearly $35 million prior to the 2023-2024 season. This makes Collins a great player to match any salary whenever the Spurs engage in a trade. But more importantly, the Spurs want to upgrade their center for their second unit. Moving on from Collins should fast-track the Spurs' plans of returning to championship ways.

Harrison Barnes

One of the most celebrated roster moves the Spurs made during the offseason was the acquisition of Harrison Barnes. Thanks to the deal that involved former Spur and All-Star guard DeMar DeRozan, landing Barnes was a big plus in the Spurs' plan to surround Wembanyama with the right pieces. The 6'8 forward is a decent shooter from the perimeter. Moreover, he also has some playoff experience under his belt, helping the Golden State Warriors win the title in 2015.

Although Barnes has tremendous upside with the Spurs, any basketball fan will agree that he isn't exactly the most consistent shooter.

Thus far, Barnes is having a rollercoaster season with the Spurs. He is posting 9.7 points per game on 34.3% shooting from beyond the arc, which is the worst clip of his career. While his veteran presence for the rebuilding Spurs has brought some positive signs, the Spurs can also use Barnes as a trade asset.

It's worth noting that Barnes' contract is a three-year deal worth $54 million, which the NBA champion signed during the 2023 offseason. As a result, this makes Barnes' salary a tradeable candidate. As mentioned previously, the Spurs could be in a hunt for another star. Dangling Barnes in trade discussions could materialize that particular plan. With Barnes' shooting and experience, any contenders with the hopes of going deep into the playoffs would be delighted to have him on board.