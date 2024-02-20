It's a partnership of "French excellence" between Wembanyama and Louis Vuitton.

NBA rookie star Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs has opened the eyes of many in the NBA. And now, he's got a new, globally recognized partner that will help grow his profile off the court.

Wembanyama announced today he is a brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton.

“To me, it's the best. It's the best partner I can think of,” Wembanyama said of Louis Vuitton in an interview with GQ. “I wanted a meaningful partnership. … To me it made a lot of sense to partner with LV—you know, French excellence. The expertise is something that I feel very much attracted to.”

BREAKING: NBA star Victor Wembanyama signs on as the newest ambassador of Louis Vuitton. The Parisian luxury brand and Spurs star from France will look to showcase “French excellence,” says @Wemby. pic.twitter.com/zdNztVx4K0 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) February 20, 2024

Wembanyama, a native of Paris suburb Le Chesnay, partnering with a Parisian company makes complete sense. And with Wembanyama, who the Spurs selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA draft, likely on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year award, Louis Vuitton may have just partnered with one of the premier players and faces of the league over the next decade.

In his rookie season, Wembanyama has wowed fans and fellow players alike with his agility and skill while standing 7 feet 4 inches and possessing a near 10-foot standing reach. Despite battling a lingering ankle injury, Wembanyama is averaging 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a league-leading 3.2 blocks in just 28.4 minutes per game. He currently leads all rookies in points, rebounds, and blocks, while still sitting within the top five in assists and steals.

Although Wembanyama has become one of the most intriguing players in the NBA, the Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league from opening night. At the All-Star break, San Antonio is 11-44, which is the worst record in the Western Conference and the second-worst in the league.