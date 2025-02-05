ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The NBA season continues, and we have a tilt between the San Antonio Spurs and the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Hawks prediction and pick.

Wednesday’s Spurs-Hawks matchup features two teams seeking momentum in a clash of contrasting styles. San Antonio (21-26) arrives with newly acquired All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox (game-time decision), whose debut could elevate an offense anchored by Victor Wembanyama (24.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.9 BPG) 17. Atlanta (23-27), fresh from snapping an eight-game skid, leans on Trae Young (34-point game-winner Monday) but remains depleted defensively with Jalen Johnson (shoulder) out for the season. The Hawks’ 28th-ranked defense faces immediate pressure against Wembanyama’s interior dominance and San Antonio’s revamped backcourt. Watch for pace as Atlanta’s second-fastest tempo vs. San Antonio’s midrange efficiency has both teams allowing 114+ PPG, expect offensive fireworks.

Here are the Spurs-Hawks NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Hawks Odds

San Antonio Spurs: -3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -168

Atlanta Hawks: +3.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +142

Over: 241.5 (-110)

Under: 241.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Hawks

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Southeast, ESPN

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs enter Wednesday’s matchup against the Atlanta Hawks primed to capitalize on a pivotal roster shift and Atlanta’s defensive vulnerabilities. With newly acquired All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox expected to make his Spurs debut, San Antonio gains a dynamic playmaker who addresses their late-game execution woes. Fox, a former Clutch Player of the Year, leads the NBA in clutch scoring (4th-most points) and bolsters a backcourt that previously relied heavily on rookie Stephon Castle. His elite mid-range game and pick-and-roll chemistry with Victor Wembanyama (24.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG, 3.9 BPG) will exploit the Hawks’ 28th-ranked defense, which allows 119.0 PPG and struggles to contain interior threats. Wembanyama’s rim protection (NBA-leading 3.9 blocks) further destabilizes Atlanta’s perimeter-dependent offense, which ranks 22nd in three-point efficiency (35.0%).

The Hawks’ injury-depleted roster tilts the matchup in San Antonio’s favor. Atlanta will miss defensive anchor Jalen Johnson (shoulder) and rim protector Clint Capela (back), leaving Trae Young (34 PPG in Monday’s win) overburdened offensively. While Young’s scoring prowess is formidable, the Spurs’ improved backcourt defense — Fox averages 2.0 steals and pairs with Wembanyama’s league-leading blocks — can force Atlanta into turnovers (15.3 per game). San Antonio’s revamped offense, now featuring Fox’s drive-and-kick playmaking, will capitalize on Atlanta’s lack of perimeter resistance, particularly with Wembanyama’s floor-spacing gravity. Expect the Spurs’ upgraded roster synergy and Atlanta’s defensive liabilities to seal a critical road victory as they push for playoff positioning.

Why the Hawks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Atlanta Hawks enter Wednesday’s matchup against the San Antonio Spurs poised to leverage their offensive firepower and capitalize on San Antonio’s defensive frailties. Fresh off snapping an eight-game skid with a dramatic 132-130 win over Detroit, Trae Young (34 points, 9 assists Monday) has regained his rhythm as one of the NBA’s premier closers. His ability to orchestrate Atlanta’s sixth-ranked assist offense (29.0 APG) will exploit a Spurs defense allowing 123.4 PPG on the road. While San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama (24.6 PPG, 10.9 RPG) remains a generational rim threat, the Hawks’ eighth-ranked rebounding (45.2 RPG) and improved play from Onyeka Okongwu (18.3 PPG, 15.7 RPG last three games) provide the physicality needed to limit his dominance. Atlanta’s second-ranked turnover creation (16.1 forced per game) also spells trouble for a Spurs backcourt integrating new acquisition De'Aaron Fox.

San Antonio’s defensive vulnerabilities align perfectly with Atlanta’s strengths. The Spurs rank 28th in defending the pick-and-roll — a glaring weakness against Young’s NBA-best 8.4 drives per game and 34.3% three-point shooting from secondary options like Bogdan Bogdanović. Though Wembanyama’s league-leading 3.9 blocks per game will deter drives, the Hawks’ 51.9% team shooting Monday proves they can counter with efficient mid-range looks. Additionally, San Antonio’s 7-13 road record and fatigue from Tuesday’s 19-point loss in Memphis create prime conditions for Atlanta’s high-tempo attack (2nd in pace). With Young’s clutch pedigree and Okongwu’s emerging two-way presence, the Hawks have the tools to outgun a Spurs team still finding its identity post-trade.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick

Wednesday's Hawks-Spurs showdown promises offensive fireworks, with both teams allowing 114+ PPG. Trae Young's hot hand (34 points Monday) will clash with Victor Wembanyama's interior dominance (24.6 PPG, 3.9 BPG). Atlanta's second-fastest pace should exploit San Antonio's road woes, but the Spurs' revamped backcourt with De'Aaron Fox adds unpredictability. Expect a close contest with momentum swings, as Young's clutch play battles Wembanyama's game-changing presence. The Hawks' home-court advantage and recent confidence boost from snapping their losing streak will likely prove decisive. In a high-scoring affair, Atlanta edges out San Antonio, with Young delivering another 30+ point performance in a ATS victory at home Wednesday night.

Final Spurs-Hawks Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Hawks +3.5 (-110), Over 241.5 (-110)