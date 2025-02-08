ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're set for another betting prediction and pick for Saturday's slate of NBA action as we bring you coverage of this next cross-conference meeting. The San Antonio Spurs will bring their new-look lineup against the Orlando Magic as the two sides play their first game against each other this season. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Spurs-Magic prediction and pick.

The San Antonio Spurs are currently in the 12-spot in the Western Conference and will face the Charlotte Hornets before heading back on the road to Orlando. They've gone just 3-7 over their last 10 games, but they're 1-0 since seeing De'Aaron Fox join their squad and open this game as the betting favorites.

The Orlando Magic are eighth in the Eastern Conference and most recently lost to the Denver Nuggets 112-90. They're just 2-8 over their last 10 and 1-5 in their last six games leading into this one. They'll look to improve upon their impressive 15-9 record at home as the slight underdogs here.

Here are the Spurs-Magic NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Spurs-Magic Odds

San Antonio Spurs: +1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +108

Orlando Magic: -1.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -126

Over: 217.5 (-110)

Under: 217.5 (-110)

How To Watch Spurs vs. Magic

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

TV: FanDuel Sports Network Florida, NBA League Pass

Why the Spurs Could Cover the Spread/Win

The San Antonio Spurs looked great with De'Aaron Fox at the helm for his first start in a new uniform and while Victor Wembanyama wasn't his usual dominant self, he didn't need to be thanks to Fox's great performance. With both Fox and Chris Paul leading the charge, the Spurs now have two of the top three guards in terms of pick-and-roll usage, which clearly plays into the game plan coach Mitch Johnson is crafting between his frontcourt and backcourt.

With adding Fox to their lineup, the Spurs now have a viable point guard capable of scoring 30 points on any given night. While Chris Paul has done a fine job serving as the floor general of this team, his offense at this point is certainly limited compared to what Fox can do with an open lane to the basket. Look for the Spurs to continue building their three-point shooting as they look for help along the perimeters after crashing toward the baskets.

Why the Magic Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Orlando Magic are certainly happy to have Paolo Banchero back in the lineup since returning from injury last month. In the 14 games following his injury, Banchero has managed at least 15 points in 11 of those games. Franz Wagner is also healthy once again and recently led the team with 31 points in their win over Sacramento. While it may take some time to climb back up the standings, this Magic team is certainly dangerous when all of their core players are healthy and playing the way they have been.

The Magic also saw Wendell Carter Jr. have a massive game against Jokic and the Nuggets and although they couldn't get the win, having Carter Jr. as a solid option in the paint will be crucial to their success moving forward. He's a very athletic big and can rebound the ball well, but his defense could certainly use some work when he's facing off against players like Nikola Jokic or Victor Wembanyama. The Magic are a solid 15-9 ATS when playing at home, so they'll be in a great position to notch another win and/or cover this spread.

Final Spurs-Magic Prediction & Pick

This will be a fun matchup as both teams are finally getting healthy following a slate of injuries. Each team has mismatches in their individual matchups and it'll be interesting to see which players step up with a big performance in this one. Victor Wembanyama stands to have a big game if he's able to rebound the ball and De'Aaron Fox certainly has a mismatch going up against the guards of the Magic.

The Magic, however, have had trouble scoring against solid interior defenses and with Victor Wembanyama manning the middle, they could opt for an attack more centered around their perimeter shooting. Since adding Fox, however, the Spurs instantly gain one of the best stealing point guards in the game to pair with the league's leading shot blocker in Wembanyama.

While this game may be close to the opening, I like the San Antonio Spurs to continue their success with De'Aaron Fox. He instantly adds a whole new layer of scoring to the team and it should be difficult for the Magic to keep up with them down the stretch.

Final Spurs-Magic Prediction & Pick: San Antonio Spurs +1.5 (-110)