Squad Busters Creator Codes let you support your favorite content creators with in-app purchases that you make. Just like other Supercell titles like Brawl Stars, these creator codes are a great way to help those who might have helped you learn more about the game. However, not everyone knows about these codes or where to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of Squad Busters creator codes to help you help a creator!

All Squad Busters Creator Codes (September 2024)

CODE CREATOR artube Artube ASHBS Ash Mobile Gaming aurum AuRuM TV Bash Clash Bashing clashjo Kenny Jo dantegamesyt Dante Games Havoc HaVoc Gaming heybrother The Content Creator

kairos KairosTime Gaming klaus Klaus lex Lex MOLT MOLT nat Natwithaheart oj Orange Juice Gaming BT1 BenTimm1 pan PAN rey Rey

rick Rick spanser Spanser skarex Skarex Spen SpenLC withzack WithZack

How To Redeem Squad Busters Creator Codes

To redeem the codes:

Visit the Shop

Scroll all the way to Resources

On the right there should be a Content Creator Boost option

Enter Code

*Change Code if you want to change Content Creator

The process of redeeming a Creator Code in Squad Busters is easy. Firstly, head to the shop and scroll to resources, or tap the resources button on the bottom. To the right of this section should be a section labeled “Content Creator Boost”. You input your code here to support the content creator of your choosing.

Once the code is activated, you’ll be supporting that content creator. Every in-app purchase you make helps your Content Creator. Therefore, if there’s a Squad Busters YouTuber you really like, make sure to redeem their code. Also, make sure you’ve redeemed their code BEFORE you make an in-app purchase. Otherwise, the creator won’t receive anything.

Furthermore, you can also change the code at any time. If you find yourself watching another Squad Busters YouTuber and liking their content better, feel free to support them by changing the codes.

Overall, that includes all Squad Busters Creator Codes so far. We’ll update the list over time so you know who exactly who you can support. But as we mentioned before, make sure to use the code before making an in-app purchase if you want to support the creator.

In other news, find out how you can unlock Optimus Prime in Squad Busters for free for a limited time. The Transformers update came with plenty of new changes worth checking out!

For more gaming news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.