Squid Game actor Oh Young-soo has been found guilty of sexual misconduct and given an eight-month suspended prison sentence in South Korea. The 79-year-old actor, known for his role as Oh Il-nam in the series, plans to appeal the verdict.
Accordding to BBC, the charges stem from incidents in 2017 when O allegedly sexually assaulted a woman. Reportedly, the incident happened while the Squid Game actor was staying in a rural area for a theater performance. He reportedly hugged and kissed the woman against her will. Besides that, the assaults also allegedly occurred on a walking path and in front of the victim's residence.
The victim came forward to sue Young-soo. Now, the court is ordering him to attend classes on sexual violence.
In response, Oh Young-soo's denied the allegations. But the judge found the victim's accounts credible. Authorities noted they were consistent and detailed.
The Squid Game actor gained international fame with his role in the Korean TV show, now one Netflix's popular series. However, the controversy surrounding the allegations led to repercussions. This means Oh Young-Soo will no longer be included from an upcoming film project in South Korea.
Fans of the 79-year old actor immediately expressed their surprise. It's uncertain when and how old the actor was, but Squid Game fans remain firm in calling for justice.
In response to the sentencing, Womenlink, a prominent feminist organization, emphasized the importance of acknowledging and addressing sexual violence. As of the moment, they are urging the accused to apologize to the victim and take responsibility for his actions.