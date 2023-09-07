It was a disappointing 2022-23 season for the St. John's Red Storm. They finished with an overall record of 18-15 and only 7-13 in Big East Conference play. They managed to knock off Butler in the first round of the Big East Tournament, but lost to Marquette in the second round and missed the NCAA Tournament. At the end of the season, St. John's fired head coach Mike Anderson and made a splashy hire in Hall of Famer Rick Pitino. Pitino has been active in the transfer portal this offseason and he has managed to lure a few of his former Iona players to the Red Storm. One of them, Daniss Jenkins, will be immediately eligible for St. John's as a graduate transfer as per Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports.

https://x.com/jonrothstein/status/1699194364847595624?s=61&t=TZ_l9NemhwIAfOmcns4-kw

Daniss Jenkins originally committed to St. John's back in April after entering the transfer portal. Since he was a two-time transfer player, he would have needed a waiver from the NCAA to grant him immediate eligibility without having to sit out a season. Instead, Jenkins qualified as a graduate transfer having already completed his undergraduate credits.

Jenkins began his college basketball career at Pacific where he played for two seasons. He then transferred to Iona for his junior season after Rick Pitino had already been head coach for two seasons. Now he will follow Pitino to St. John's where he will be in the mix to start at guard.

Jenkins had his best season of college basketball last year at Iona under Pitino. He averaged 15.6 points per game, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 1.4 steals with splits of 41.8 percent shooting from the field, 36.1 percent shooting from the three-point line and 78.6 percent shooting from the free-throw line.