Former North Carolina basketball signee Simeon Wilcher has committed to the St. John's basketball program to play for Rick Pitino, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium.

Simeon Wilcher is a guard and ranked in the top 50 of the 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. It is a big get for the St. John's basketball program, which has added a lot of talent this offseason under Rick Pitino.

Pitino has brought in a lot of talent this offseason, mostly through the transfer portal. Some key names include Nahiem Alleyne, who is a transfer from the UConn basketball program, and was a key part of their National Championship team. Jordan Dingle was a big get as well from the Penn basketball program, and he brings a lot of scoring. The return of center Joel Soriano should make St. John's a formidable team in what should be a stacked Big East in the 2023-2024 season.

Adding a talented freshman like Wilcher only raises the ceiling for the Red Storm. Them, along with teams like Marquette, UConn, Villanova and Creighton should be dangerous next season, and could be contenders not only to win the Big East, but go deep in March. Schools like Xavier, Providence and Georgetown could be contenders to make the NCAA Tournament as well.

It has been an arms race for the Big East this offseason. Although the Big 12 remains arguably the strongest conference in college basketball, the Big East is right up there with the teams that are set to hit the court next season.