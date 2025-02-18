ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

St. John's is playing like the best team in the Big East this season, while DePaul has been the complete opposite. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a St. John's-DePaul prediction and pick.

St. John's is 22-4 this season and has won nine straight games. They have quality wins against New Mexico, Kansas State, Xavier twice, Villanova, Georgetown twice, Marquette, UConn, and Creighton. Their losses have been to Baylor, Georgia, Creighton, and Villanova. RJ Luis Jr. is the best player for a balanced offense and will be huge in this game against the Blue Demons.

DePaul is 11-15 this season and has lost six of its last seven games. Its only notable win is against Georgetown. It has significant losses against Texas Tech, St. John's, UConn twice, Villanova twice, Xavier twice, Marquette twice, and Creighton. CJ Gunn is the player to watch for the Blue Demons and is their best chance of winning the game against the best team in the Big East.

Here are the St. John's-DePaul College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: St. John's-DePaul Odds

St. John's: -12.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -900

DePaul: +12.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +590

Over: 142.5 (-120)

Under: 142.5 (-102)

How to Watch St. John's vs. DePaul

Time: 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT

TV: FS1

Why St. John's Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's defense has been even better than its offense. The Red Storm allow 65.6 points per game, 40% from the field, and 33.5% from behind the arc. In KenPom, they have the second-ranked defensive rating at 89.2.

They are dominant off the glass, averaging 41 rebounds per game, ninth in the country. Ejiofor has emerged as the best player in the frontcourt and leads the team in rebounds and blocks with 8.3 and 1.5 per game, respectively.

Regarding on-ball defense, they have been stifling and incredible. Five Red Storm players are averaging at least one steal, and Richmond is the leader with two per game. St. John's has the depth and athletes to bother DePaul in this game. The Red Storm should shut down DePaul in this matchup.

DePaul's offense has been one of the worst in the Big East play after starting the season and playing well to open the year. They score 72.8 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 44.2%, and a three-point percentage of 34.1%. This offense is ranked 154th in KenPom and has a 108.7 rating in adjusted offense.

Only two Blue Demon players are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Gunn being the best scorer on the team, averaging 12.3 points per game. Conor Enright has been crucial to this team's ball movement and leads the team in assists at 6.2 per game.

The rest of the team is averaging 15.7 per game. This offense does look better under Chris Holtmann, but it will only take them so far. This is a bad matchup against the Red Storm and a defense that can completely shut down the Blud Demons.

DePaul's defense has been awful and is the worst in the Big East. They allow 73.2 points per game, 45% from the field, and 34.5% from behind the arc. KenPom, on the Other Hand, has an adjusted defensive efficiency rating of 105.7, ranking it 134th.

This frontcourt has struggled. NJ Benson leads the team in rebounds with six per game, while the entire squad averages 35.6 per game. Benson is also the team leader in blocks with 1.4 per game.

They have not been much better when it comes to on-ball defense. Two players are averaging at least one steal, and Layden Blocker is the steals leader, with the team averaging 1.2 per game. This defense has been bad, and the Red Storm should score easily all over DePaul in this matchup.

Why DePaul Will Cover The Spread/Win

St. John's offense has been at best; the key is their balance. The team scores 78.2 points per game, makes 44.7% of its field goals, and makes 29.3% of its three-pointers. They have the 79th-ranked offensive rating on KenPom, at 113.6.

Three Red Storm players are averaging over double digits this season, showing balance on this offense. RJ Luis Jr. is the scoring leader, averaging 17.6 points per game. The Red Storm are also great at moving the ball, averaging 15.7 assists per game, and Kadary Richmond is the team leader in assists, averaging 5.1 per game, and has been a great floor general for the Red Storm.

This offense excels thanks to its quick pace and balance across the roster. Luis Jr., Richmond, and Zuby Ejiofor make this offense go. Rick Pitino has this offense humming this year, and they should find success against a DePaul defense that has been the worst unit in the entire Big East and one of the worst in college basketball.

Final St. John's-DePaul Prediction & Pick

St. John's is easily the better team in this game. The Red Storm should score, find enough offense, and completely shut down Depaul in this matchup on the road. St. John's is the best team in the Big East and should win and cover in this game against the Blue Demons.

Final St. John's-DePaul Prediction & Pick: St. John's -12.5 (-115)