The Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Review Scores are in, and we're curious to see what critics think of the game. GSC Game World's first Stalker title in 15 years has finally arrived, inviting players back into the zone. But is the latest entry in the series worth the price tag? Let's find out as we take a look at the Stalker 2 Review Scores.

Stalker 2 Heart of Chornobyl Review Scores – 74 on Metacritic

According to Metacritic, Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl currently has an aggregated score of 74 on PC based on 52 critic reviews. On Xbox, the game currently has an aggregated score of 81 from 17 critic reviews. Between all scored reviews, 35 were positive, 18 were mixed, and two were negative.

Hardcore Gamer gave Stalker 2 a perfect score, calling it a “a labor of love and the best type of sequel one could hope for”. They found the game's approach to its story was a “breath of fresh air”. They also enjoyed traveling throughout the Zone, collecting Artifacts and seeing NPCs and enemies react to each other. The only area they believe needed improvement was the AI system (A-Life 2.0). They also noted that although the game had technical issues, most of those issues should be gone before the game launches.

Game Rant gave Stalker 2 a 9/10 review score. They praised the game's massive open world, saying that it “excels is in its ability to create and maintain an atmospheric tension that's almost impossible to escape”. However, they did note some progression-blocking bugs that almost prevented them from advancing the story. Regardless, they still appreciated the game's challenging yet rewarding gameplay. They ended their review, saying “So long as players can look past some of its blemishes that are arguably overshadowed by its best features, they'll find a memorable and worthwhile experience in Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

PC Gamer gave Stalker 2 an 8.3/10 Review Score. “It's great to be back in the Zone after over a decade away,” the reviewer wrote, “and to find that it hasn't sacrificed the things that made it so special all those years ago.” They did note the bugs and technical issues, but it didn't stop them from enjoying the game. The writer also praised the open world and deep sense of exploration.

VG247 gave Stalker 2 four out of five stars in their Review. They recommend it to “fans of the Stalker series” and “anyone with a love of open world FPS games and distinct sci-fi.” While they noted the bugs and technical issues, they mentioned that future updates and community patches should fix most issues. They also enjoyed the game's narrative, characters, combat, and open world.

Stalker 2 earned a four out of five star rating in their Review. “S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 is an ambitious survival horror that immerses you in its massive world and systems like few others can.” They praised the game's open-world and atmosphere. They did note some performance issues, but also mentioned the Day 0 patch which hopefully addressed most issues. Overall, they enjoyed Stalker 2 and it's gameplay.

Dot Esports gave Stalker 2 a 7.5/10 Review Score. They said it “can be a fun experience as you work your way through the game.” The reviewer enjoyed the decision-making, gameplay, and combat system. However, they did mention that it takes time to fully feel prepared, as the game can be difficult. Nevertheless, if you can withstand a brutal beginning, Stalker 2 does offer fun for the player.

Stalker 2 earned a 7/10 Review Score from DualShockers. The reviewer wrote that “STALKER 2 is fun and has a lot of potential, but it would be unfair to call it good”. They praised the gunplay and massive map size, as well as the atmosphere of the Zone. “However,” they added, “the performance issues, overall inconsistency in many areas, and clumsy presentation will hold this game back until a major overhaul comes”.

Gamespot gave Stalker 2 a 7/10 Review Score. They wrote that “Stalker 2 is notably flawed in a few areas, yet these shortcomings tend to dissipate when a compelling, non-linear quest goes awry thanks to an unforeseen element forcing you into a frantic shootout.” The reviewer felt that the choices you make feel impactful, and the quests feel dynamic and unpredictable. They enjoyed combat against human NPCs, but not mutants.

CGMagazine gave Stalker 2 a 6/10 Review Score. “In its current state, S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is a game with flashes of brilliance, but has deep flaws that make it difficult to recommend as a finished product.” However, they did enjoy the firefights and combat (when it worked). They also enjoyed the expansive open world and player freedom to roam around.

GamesRadar+ gave Stalker 2 a 3/5 Review Score, calling it the “best, but most broken game of all year.” They said that “due to a litany of bugs, it's the greatest game you shouldn't play right now.” The reviewer acknowledged that after more updates, it'll be worth checking out. They enjoyed the gunfights, atmosphere, and level of challenge for players.

VGC gave Stalker 2 two out of five stars. According to the reviewer, “Stalker 2 could be a great game in a few years, but what's presented at launch is a technical mess that doesn't capitalize on its best ideas”. Furthermore, they even added a note, saying that despite a recent update making slight improvements, there are still too many technical issues. At the very least, they enjoyed the setting and side stories.

DigitalTrends gave Stalker 2 two out of five stars. Based on what they played, the technical issues hampered their experience. “If you’re really really eager to dive into Stalker 2, keep your fingers crossed that some of these more egregious technical issues have been ironed out by the time you start playing.” Additionally, they felt the “40-hour” campaign experience “should have ended 15 hours earlier”. However, they did enjoy the weapon variety and atmosphere of the Zone.

Review Score Roundup – Is Stalker 2 Worth Your Time & Money?

Aside from performance and technical issues at launch, which can be patched over time, Stalker 2 seems to be worthwhile for both new and old fans of the series. Of course, if you're worried about playing a game with performance issues and bugs, then it might be worth it to wait instead of spending $60 for the game. And if you're a longtime fan of the series, you'll know this is nothing new, as previous entries were buggy as well.

When you do get past the technical issues, Stalker 2 seems to offer a great gameplay experience, coupled with a big, open world to explore. The atmosphere remains consistent with previous entries, despite being on a different Engine. And the combat and gunplay seem fun once you get a hang of it. The game features a host of new and returning mutants, characters, and even locations to explore that make it worth checking out for fans of the series.

If you've never played a Stalker game, you might still be interested in playing a FPS survival horror game. However, you might also consider playing the original trilogy beforehand. It's now available on console (Xbox and PlayStation) to catch up on the story. Just prepare to save often as Stalker provides a challenge for those who aren't ready to enter the zone.

Furthermore, PC players will be able to enhance their experience soon. The Modding community will no doubt create some amazing content. Between future updates along with community support, Stalker 2 can only get better for PC players. We hope you do enjoy it if you decide to pick it up!

