The Birmingham Stallions and New Orleans Breakers sit tied at the top of the USFL South Division standings as they head into this matchup. It is time to continue our USFL odds series with a Stallions-Breakers prediction, pick, and how to watch.

After starting the season 2-0, the Stallions lost a shootout in week three to the Breakers. Since then they have defeated the Maulers and Panthers but lost to the Houston Gamblers as they currently sit tied with the Gamblers and Stallions on top of the division. With losses to both teams though, this game is crucial for the Stallions’ playoff chances. The Breakers started their season 4-0, but are coming off two straight losses to the Showboats and the Stars in which they struggled to score. With a win already this year over the Gamblers, the Breakers can take control of the division with a win here.

Here are the Stallions-Breakers USFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

USFL Odds: Stallions-Breakers Odds

Birmingham Stallions: -1.5 (-110)

New Orleans Breakers: +1.5 (-110)

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How To Watch Stallions vs. Breakers

TV: Fox

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 4:00 PM ET/ 1:00 PM PT

Why The Stallions Could Cover The Spread

The Stallions are a very good defensive unit. They have held five of their six opponents to under twenty points. The only team that has hit over 20 was this Breakers squad. They are third in the league in points allowed per game, which shows their bend-but-not-break style of defense. They allow the most yards per game in the USFL and also are last in takeaways, but still manage to get teams off the field without points. That is often because opponents do not get good field positions against them. Colby Wadman is the best punter in the league currently, averaging 39.7 yards per punt.

The offense is led by Alex McGough, who leads the USFL in points scored and passing touchdowns this year. On the year he is completing an impressive 67.7% of his passes for 1,105 yards. He has thrown 12 touchdown passes, which is four more than second place in the league. McGough has also been taking care of the ball well this year too. He has thrown just three interceptions on the year, which is third among quarterbacks who have at least 100 attempts on the season. McGough is a dual threat too. He has 296 yards on the ground this year and is third in the USFL with three rushing touchdowns.

Helping him out of the backfield is C.J. Marable. Marable’s season was cut short last year with a knee injury, but he has come back strong this year. He has run for 294 yards, good for 4.3 yards per attempt. He also has a touchdown this year. With this one-two punch in the backfield, the Stallions can control the clock and the field position game.

Why The Breakers Could Cover The Spread

The Breakers started the season how jumping out to a 4-0 record. They scored 125 points in their first four games of the year and the offense looked elite. They have since completely fallen apart. The Breakers have scored just 20 points combined in their last two games. Both of those games are against teams that allow more points per game than the Stallions. The Breakers need to figure out the offense quickly if they are going to win this game.

McCleon Bethel-Thompson leads this offense. He is tops in the USLF with 1,512 passing yards, and second with eight passing touchdowns. He has not been great in the last two games though. Against Memphis, he threw for just 206 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Last week was even worse. He threw for just 190 yards with two interceptions and one touchdown.

Sage Surratt has been his top target this year. He is the leader in the USFL with 411 receiving yards on the season. That has only translated to one touchdown though. Beyond Surratt, Wes Hillis needs to help this offense. He leads the USFL in rushing yards with 500 and is second in the league in rushing touchdowns at eight. Last time he faced the Stallions he ran for 191 and three scores. If he can do that again, the Breakers will get another win.

Final Stallions-Breakers Prediction & Pick

These are two teams heading in opposite directions. The offense that had been running well with Bethel-Thompson and Hillis has ground to a halt. Teams have figured out how to stop those two and now they need to re-invent themselves. The Breakers’ defense is not great, and while the Stallions allow yards, they do not let teams score. They come away with this one.

Final Stallions-Breakers Prediction & Pick: Stallions -1.5 (-110)